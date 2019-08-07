Home Alone is a classic holiday movie, and it has been since it was released nearly 30 years ago. With that being said, Disney has announced their plans to take the iconic movie and remake it for their upcoming Disney+ streaming service. While some people are pretty happy to see the studio going back and remaking Home Alone, A Night at the Museum, Diary of a Wimpy Kid, and Cheaper by the Dozen, there are more than a few who are not happy about the situation and Dictionary.com is one of them.

Disney CEO Bob Iger made the announcement when talking to shareholders, noting Home Alone is getting a "reimagining" for the Disney+ streaming service. Dictionary.com, who are known for their Word of the Day hashtag chose a pretty fitting one after hearing the news. The word of the day is, "Blasphemy: irreverent behavior toward anything held sacred, priceless, etc." That's pretty fitting and one can assume many fans of the original movie feel the same way about Disney's idea to take another massively popular property and give it the reboot or remake treatment.

Disney has been going through and remaking their animated classics, which have also been getting mixed reviews from fans and critics. However, no matter the bashing that one of the new remakes gets, they almost always seem to conquer the box office. Both Aladdin and The Lion King crossed the $1 billion mark this summer after getting torn apart by fans and the animators who worked on the original animated projects. It's not clear how this will work on the Disney+ streaming service, but it will probably be like the Netflix original content in terms of counting streams.

Related: Macaulay Culkin Is Legally Changing His Middle Name to Macaulay Culkin

Home Alone star Macaulay Culkin has yet to respond to the remake news, but he was on social media before the announcement joking about the Space Jam sequel creating a series of 80s and 90s sports movie remakes. While some are wondering about Culkin making an appearance in the Disney remake, there are plenty more who are hoping Disney won't go through with their idea. Social media was, for the most part, not happy with the announcement, but that hasn't stopped the studio from doing their other remakes and it certainly won't stop now.

Home Alone was a box office smash upon its release in 1990, so it seems obvious as to why Disney is going ahead with a remake after acquiring Fox earlier this year. The Disney+ streaming service doesn't debut until November, but it will have a lot of material to pull from when the day comes. There will be 300 movies and 7,500 episodes of TV at the time of launch, including the live-action Star Wars series The Mandalorian. Disney is gunning for Netflix, Amazon, and Hulu, and even though it's getting into the streaming business a little late in the game, it will probably still be a huge success. You can check out Dictionary.com's Twitter response to the Home Alone remake below.