Some details on the upcoming Home Alone reboot have surfaced. We learned in August, via Disney CEO Bob Iger, that the studio was intending to bring a new version of the iconic 90s movie to their streaming service, Disney+, which launches next month. Now, we've learned that Dan Mazer is being eyed to direct, in addition to some plot details, which promise a very different version of the concept than we saw in the original.

According to a new report, Dan Mazer, known for his work on the Sacha Baron Cohen series Who Is America? is who Disney has in mind for the Home Alone reboot. Mazer would be working from a script by Mikey Day and Streeter Seidel, both veterans of Saturday Night Live. As for their take? The story will center on a young boy named Max, not Kevin, who goes to war with his parents after stealing from them. Per the report, here's what we can expect from Max.

"Max is being described as an energetic, witty nine-year-old boy with a mischievous side. He feels wise beyond his years and has the personality to easily converse with adults, plus the uncanny ability to relentlessly push their buttons. But, he also displays a sense of innocence and a kind heart much like the original protagonist."

The original Home Alone centers on a boy named Kevin, played by Macaulay Culkin, who unwittingly gets left behind for the holidays while his family goes on vacation. A pair of criminals, played by Joe Pesci and Daniel Stern, dubbed the Wet Bandits, decide to try and rob the house while the family is away. Kevin then designs a series of elaborate traps to keep them from accomplishing their goal.

Pitting a young boy against his parents, as opposed to against a pair of criminals, is a markedly different approach. But what's the point in repeating the same thing if it worked so well the first time around? Recently, a petition circulated suggesting that Macaulay Culkin reprise his role as Kevin. The idea being that Culkin would play it as a nine-year-old boy, yet have nobody acknowledge that he's a middle-aged man. Culkin responded to the petition on Twitter, seemingly on board with the idea.

"I have a big problem with this petition... I'm actually 39 years old."

Home Alone, released in 1990 and directed by Chris Columbus, was a massive hit for Fox, grossing $476 million worldwide. It spawned two sequels. Since Disney merged with Fox earlier this year, the studio now has access to franchises such as this to bolster its content offerings on Disney+. Production is expected to begin in February 2020 on the Home Alone reboot, with Hutch Parker (Logan) and Dan Wilson (Patriots Day) producing. There is no word on casting yet, but it's said the studio is hoping to land a big name for the female lead. We'll be sure to keep you posted as any further details are made available. This news comes to us via Observer.

