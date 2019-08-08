Macaulay Culkin has weighed in on Disney's Home Alone remake. As it turns out, the star of the original movie isn't really into the idea of a reboot either. After announcing third quarter losses for this year, mainly due to the release of Dark Phoenix, Disney CEO Bob Iger revealed that they were planning on making a "reimagining" of Home Alone, which quickly became headline news. However, many fans declared their displeasure with the studio for attempting to remake the iconic holiday movie, including Dictionary.com, who called the idea "blasphemous."

After making a joke on social media about remaking 80s and 90s sports movies, Macaulay Culkin decided to have some fun with Disney's Home Alone remake idea. He posted a picture of himself in his underwear, while trying to make it look like he has a gut on social media. He's eating food in the purposefully unflattering photo, which he captioned, "This is what an updated Home Alone would actually look like." He then followed it up with another post sarcastically asking Disney to hit him up.

Macaulay Culkin's social media posts pretty much guarantee he won't have any part in Disney's remake of the original classic Home Alone movie. While many fans were protesting the idea on social media, some fans were thinking about Culkin possibly having a role in the new project. However, it doesn't seem like the actor is willing to reprise his role, unless the Disney+ streaming service is able to pay him a truckload of money to do so. Even then, it seems doubtful that Culkin will have any part in the reimagining of the iconic holiday movie.

Disney has been on a role with their recent remakes of all their classic animated movies. The public and critics, for the most part, have not been into the remakes, but most of them have been box office successes. This year alone, the studio released remakes of Dumbo, Aladdin, and The Lion King. While Tim Burton's take on the flying elephant story wasn't a huge hit, the other two remakes have officially crossed the $1 billion mark at the global box office and the general public seems to be super into them, despite mixed reviews from critics.

As for the Home Alone remake, it will end up on the Disney+ streaming service, which launches in November. Bob Iger did not mention a timetable for the remake, but one can assume it will more than likely be ready for next year, though that has not been confirmed at this time. The streaming service will launch with the live-action Star Wars series, The Mandalorian and will later go on to add a variety of different shows and original movies, including a bunch of shows from Marvel Studios, which will have the original stars on board. You can check out Macaulay Culkin's Twitter take on Disney's Home Alone remake idea below.

This is what an updated Home Alone would actually look like. pic.twitter.com/sGj86933LA — Macaulay Culkin (@IncredibleCulk) August 7, 2019