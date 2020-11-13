A Home Alone reboot will seem borderline sacrilegious to some, and that certainly sounds like the opinion of the original movie's director Chris Columbus. The man behind not only Home Alone but also such classics as The Goonies, Gremlins, Mrs. Doubtfire, and the first two Harry Potter movies finds it baffling that Disney would even bother to try to recapture the magic of his version, especially when it's still held so dear.

"Nobody got in touch with me about it and it's a waste of time as far as I'm concerned. What's the point? I'm a firm believer that you don't remake films that have had the longevity of Home Alone. You're not going to create lightning in a bottle again. It's just not going to happen. So why do it? It's like doing a paint-by-numbers version of a Disney animated film-a live-action version of that. What's the point? It's been done. Do your own thing. Even if you fail miserably, at least you have come up with something original."

Indeed, Home Alone has become a Christmas staple for many, with each attempt at a follow-up failing to live up to the charm of the first movie. Introducing eight-year-old Kevin McCallister, who is accidentally left behind when his family leaves for France, Home Alone follows Kevin as he must fight of a pair of bumbling thieves determined to break into his house. The franchise has since spawned 5 movies in total, all of diminishing quality, so it is difficult to argue with Chris Columbus' opinion that a reboot is a waste of time.

Regardless, the Disney+ reboot marches on, and recently added several new cast members to the roster, including Kenan and Kel star and Saturday Night Live alumni Kenan Thompson, along with Toy Story 4 voice actress Ally Maki and Archer and Rick and Morty star Chris Parnell.

The comedic trio join previously announced cast members Archie Yates, Rob Delaney and Ellie Kemper. Yates, who recently played the part of Yorki in director Taika Waititi's Academy-Award nominated Jojo Rabbit, will be playing the neglected child who is left alone by his infuriatingly irresponsible parents to to take on fully grown adult criminals all by himself. Yates will reportedly be playing a new character rather than a rebooted version of Macaulay Culkin's Kevin McCallister.

The plot of this fresh take on Home Alone has been described as being about "a husband and wife who go to war with a young boy who has stolen something from them", so, expect much the same as all of the other movies in the franchise.

The roles of Rob Delaney, whose previous credits include the hit show Catastrophe and R-rated comic book venture Deadpool 2, and Ellie Kemper, who is known for Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, are not yet known, but it is likely they will be playing the couple that Yates' heroic youngster must thwart.

Home Alone is being directed by Dirty Grandpa's Dan Mazer, and also stars This Way Up and Living With Yourself star Aisling Bea, The Secret Life of Pets 2 actor Pete Holmes, Veep's Timothy Simons, and Mikey Day, who co-wrote the script with fellow Saturday Night Live alum Streeter Seidell.

Do you think a reboot is a waste of time, or is Home Alone in need of an update? This comes to us from Insider.