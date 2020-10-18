Home Improvement actor Zachery Ty Bryan is facing some serious legal trouble after he was arrested over the weekend with charges of strangulation and assault. According to reports, the incident occurred on Friday when police in Eugene, Oregon responded to a distress call from a neighbor reporting a "physical dispute." Bryan, 39, was found sitting outside of his apartment while his girlfriend, 27, was in a neighbor's home.

"An investigation found that during the dispute, Zachery Ty Bryan is reported to have assaulted the victim, impeded her breathing, and taken the victim's phone from her when she tried to call 911," a police spokesperson told E! News. "The victim declined medics. Bryan was taken into custody without incident and lodged at the Lane County Jail."

The news of Bryan's arrest comes mere weeks after he announced publicly that he was splitting with his longtime wife, Carly Matros, with whom he's been married since 2007. "Almost Fourteen years as best friends, soulmates, partners and then parents. It has been an incredible journey, but together, we've decided to turn the page and move on from our marriage," the actor wrote in an Instagram post on Oct. 1. In the now-deleted post, Bryan also asked for "privacy, compassion and love" for his family with the two going their separate ways.

This is certainly a very low point for Bryan, who was one of television's most popular stars at one time. He is best known for playing the oldest son Brad Taylor on the sitcom Home Improvement, which also starred Johnathan Taylor Thomas and Taran Noah Smith as his brothers and Tim Allen and Patricia Richardson as his parents. Bryan served as a series regular for the entire show's eight-season run, making him one of the most recognizable TV stars of the '90s.

After his time on Home Improvement, Bryan has made sporadic appearances in other television shows. Some notable guest appearances include parts on Touched by an Angel, Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Smallville, and Burn Notice. He also had a sizable role in the horror sequel The Rage: Carrie 2 and had parts in the movies First Kid, The Miracle Match, and Magic Island. Bryan even played Thor in the Syfy channel movie Thor: Hammer of the Gods in 2009. That same year, Bryan retired as an actor and hasn't appeared in any movie or TV projects since.

In recent years, Tim Allen has floated the idea of doing a Home Improvement revival, hoping to bring back the cast for some kind of one-off special. Bryan's arrest may put a damper on those plans, but that doesn't mean we won't be seeing another reunion of sorts in the future. Allen and Home Improvement co-star Richard Karn are teaming up for the upcoming building competition series Assembly Required, and Karn has already posted an image of the two together on the set. Fans of the classic sitcom will remember the two hosting their own TV series in character on the sitcom as Tim Taylor and Al Borland.

As of now, there's no word from Bryan or his lawyer concerning the allegations against him. This information comes to us from E! News.