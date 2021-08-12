The Home Alone reboot now has a new title along with an official release date. On social media, Disney revealed that we are exactly three months away from the release of Home Sweet Home Alone, a new take on the family comedy movie series that started with the original Home Alone in 1990. Along with a first look at the main cast members of the new movie, the announcement also reveals that Home Sweet Home Alone will start streaming on Nov. 12 on Disney+.

Home Sweet Home Alone stars Ellie Kemper, Archie Yates, Rob Delaney, Aisling Bea, SNL favorite Kenan Thompson, Tim Simons, Pete Holmes, Devin Ratray, Ally Maki, and Chris Parnell. It is directed by Dan Mazer who used a screenplay written by Mikey Day and Streeter Seidell. Hutch Parker and Dan Wilson produced. Jeremiah Samuels serves as executive producer.

The new Home Alone will carry over a similar premise to what we've seen in the previous movies. A synopsis for the Home Sweet Home Alone reads: "Home Sweet Home Alone will follow Max Mercer, a mischievous and resourceful young boy who has been left behind while his family is in Japan for the holidays. So when a married couple attempting to retrieve a priceless heirloom set their sights on the Mercer family's home, it is up to Max to protect it from the trespassers... and he will do whatever it takes to keep them out."

In 1990, the first Home Alone was released in theaters.Written by John Hughes and directed by Chris Columbus, the family comedy stars Macaulay Culkin as Kevin McCallister, an eight-year-old boy whose family accidentally leaves him home alone when they leave on a family trip. Meanwhile, burglars Harry (Joe Pesci) and Marv (Daniel Stern) set their sights on the McCallister family mansion, and Kevin must utilize items found around the house to keep the house --- and himself --- safe.

Home Alone was a smash hit at the time, pulling in more than $476 million to become 1990's highest-grossing movie. A sequel was promptly ordered with Culkin, Pesci, and Stern all returning for Home Alone 2: Lost in New York in 1991. The movie was also an immense success and is often paired with the original as the most popular installments of the series. In the sequel, Kevin McCallister winds up alone on the streets of Manhattan with Harry and Marv in pursuit once again.

There have since been three more sequels, but not with any of the original cast members. Home Alone 3, released in 1997, introduced a new young boy but with a similar concept. Home Alone 4: Taking Back the House would premiere as a TV movie on ABC in 2002 followed by Home Alone: The Holiday Heist on ABC Family in 2012. These installments are not quite as well received as the original movies with Macaulay Culkin in the lead. It remains to be seen how well Home Sweet Home Alone will fare with fans of the original when it is released.

Home Sweet Home Alone will start streaming on Nov. 12, 2021, exclusively on Disney+. In the meantime, the classic Home Alone movies can be found on the streamer. This news comes to us from Disney+ on Twitter.