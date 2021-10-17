The arrival of the Home Sweet Home Alone trailer has been the subject of a number of social media conversations today, and not particularly in a good way. The Disney+ reboot of 1990's Home Alone, revisits the story of a young boy left alone at home while his entire family go on holiday and has to defend the property from local burglars, and while there has been a lot of talking points, one that stood out was the appearance of Devin Ratray in the trailer, seemingly reprising his role of Buzz McAllister, the older brother of Macaulay Culkin's Kevin in the original movie. Of course, this brought up the question of whether Culkin would also be making an appearance in the film.

Seemingly not wanting to let that particular question hang in the air unanswered, Macaulay Culkin took to his Twitter account to confirm that doesn't have a role in Home Sweet Home Alone. He wrote, "Hey y'all. Just a heads up since I've been getting this question a lot today: I am NOT in the new Home Alone reboot. I wish all involved the best of luck though."

Looking at the reaction the trailer has been given online, it is probably to his credit that he isn't involved in any way, as it doesn't look like anyone is going to come out of this one smelling of roses. While you cannot always judge a movie by its trailer, and many movies have gone on to prove doubters wrong from initial bad vibes, Home Sweet Home Alone is going to have to pull some serious movie magic to overcome the almighty mountain of hate already being aimed at it, which in many ways is reminiscent of the reaction the trailer of Ghostbusters 2016 received. If you cast your mind back to that less-than-well-received trailer, it quickly became one of the most hated trailer videos on YouTube, with three times as many dislikes as likes on the site. While the view number is currently a lot lower, the ration for Home Sweet Home Alone is pretty much identical, which doesn't sit as a sign of good things to come.

The overriding consensus on the trailer is that the film is a virtual shot for shot remake of the original Home Alone, only with the family now being British, the burglars being a male/female team and the traps that were so inventive and unique in 1990 being pretty much identical, predictable and boring in the trailer for the new iteration. The movie's stars which include Ellie Kemper, Rob Delaney, Archie Yates, Aisling Bea, Kenan Thompson, Tim Simons, Pete Holmes, Devin Ratray, Ally Maki, and Chris Parnell, just don't seem to have the charm of Catherine O'Hara, Macaulay Culkin, Daniel Stern, Joe Pesci and co, or the John Hughes movie as a whole.

While Disney will be releasing Home Sweet Home Alone as part of Disney+ Day on November 12th, they may be hoping that the simultaneous arrival of the likes of Shang-Chi and the Legend of The Ten Rings, Jungle Cruise, a new Olaf short and plenty of announcements, which are rumored to include the official reveal of a Howard The Duck animated series and other Marvel goodies, will manage to pacify those who are all set to be thoroughly disappointed by Home Sweet Home Alone.