The trailer for Disney+'s all-new adventure comedy Home Sweet Home Alone is here! The reimagining of the beloved holiday film franchise will unleash comedic mayhem this holiday season. Watch the new holiday crew leave the clever and mischievous Max Mercer home alone to fend for himself and save the family home. Let's see if he can make Kevin proud!

"You think I'm that stupid?" "Of course, I do." Oh, man. It doesn't look like it's going to work out for the bumbling couple. Didn't they see how it worked out the first five times?

Home Sweet Home Alone stars Ellie Kemper (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt), Rob Delaney (Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw), Archie Yates (Jojo Rabbit), Aisling Bea (This Way Up), Kenan Thompson (Saturday Night Live), Tim Simons (Veep), Pete Holmes (Crashing), Devin Ratray (Buzz from Home Alone!), Ally Maki (Toy Story 4), and Chris Parnell (Saturday Night Live). The film is directed by Dan Mazer from a screenplay by Mikey Day & Streeter Seidell, story by Mikey Day & Streeter Seidell and John Hughes based on a screenplay by John Hughes. Hutch Parker, p.g.a. and Dan Wilson, p.g.a. produce, with Jeremiah Samuels serving as executive producer.

The Disney+ official synopsis reads, "Max Mercer is a mischievous and resourceful young boy who has been left behind while his family is in Japan for the holidays. So when a married couple attempting to retrieve a priceless heirloom set their sights on the Mercer family's home, it is up to Max to protect it from the trespassers...and he will do whatever it takes to keep them out. Hilarious hijinks of epic proportions ensue, but despite the absolute chaos, Max comes to realize that there really is no place like home sweet home."

This will be the 6th installment for the franchise. We had our sequel with the returning cast in Home Alone 2: Lost in New York. Home Alone 3 was a reboot concerning Alex Pruitt, an 8-year-old boy living in Chicago, who must fend off international spies who seek a top-secret computer chip in his toy car. Following the third installment, we were given Home Alone 4, which was a return to the original characters featuring new cast members. The film sees Kevin McCallister traveling to his father over Christmas and must defend the house against old enemies who plan to kidnap the Crown Prince. Lastly, we saw another reboot in Home Alone: The Holiday Heist where Finn Baxter (Christian Martyn) sets up booby traps to catch the ghost of his new home's former occupant, only to discover he must protect the house and his sister from three bumbling art thieves.

Though don't count out the homage Pups Alone starring Dolph Lundgren. The pup caper sees Lundgren sending the hapless burglars over to a home where the dogs of the neighborhood go full Kevin on their butts, setting up a house of horrors for the thieves. Don't tell me you're not intrigued. Pumped, more like it!

Home Sweet Home Alone will debut November 12, 2021 exclusively on the Disney+ streaming service.