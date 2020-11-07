After a man dressed in a Homelander costume rescued a neighbor from a burning house, The Boys star Antony Starr offered some praise online to the real-life superhero. The incident happened on Halloween night in the small town of Greenville, Ohio. As he was headed to a Halloween party with his children and fiancé, local resident Chris Taylor had suited up as Homelander.

"There's a show on Amazon Prime called The Boys. I love it," Taylor said of his costume choice. He also detailed how he happened to come across the burning two-story house.

"We took the alley. First time ever. And we pull up to the alley and I look back. There's flames coming out of the house and the whole upstairs was consumed, flames were just pouring out it was pretty gnarly," Taylor said. Springing into action, Taylor ran into the home to see if anyone inside needed help.

"I yelled as loud as I can, 'Is anybody in here,' real loud, and I heard --- if someone was to get hit in the sternum, how you kind of sound like you're losing your wind --- I heard a sound like that; kind of a moaning, wispy sound," the costumed Homelander explained. "There were flames around and just inches from me; my costume was getting hot, I felt like I was melting; I couldn't breathe. The smoke was real, real heavy."

Fortunately, Taylor located the man on the second floor of the house and pulled him to safety. By that time, firefighters and paramedics had responded to the scene. Because Taylor had acted quickly, the man inside the home suffered no serious injuries and had even refused medical treatment on the scene. The cause of the fire hasn't yet been determined.

Catching wind of the story on social media, Antony Starr, the actor who plays Homelander on The Boys, offered some complimentary words on Twitter. "I never been a prouder parent," Starr posted, including the original news story from WTHR. Of course, fans of The Boys couldn't help but joke about the irony in someone dressed as Homelander actually saving someone in real life, with one asking Starr in jest if he also started the fire.

"...we don't talk about that in this house," Starr said in a follow-up tweet. As for the real-life Homelander, Taylor is thinking that he should keep hold of the costume past the Halloween holiday as a permanent reminder of the type of person he strives to be.

"I feel like I should keep the costume just so I can always remember like this is who you are. You're somebody who's going to help people if they need it," Taylor explained.

Starr will return as Homelander in The Boys season 3, which will begin filming in early 2021. Word is that the leader of The Seven will be a bit of a "homicidal maniac" in the next season, so it sounds like we still haven't seen the worst from Homelander yet. The first two seasons are currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video. Details of this story come to us from WTHR.

I w never been a prouder parent https://t.co/tiIk7pqlTz — Antony Starr (@antonystarr) November 6, 2020

...we don’t talk about that in this house. — Antony Starr (@antonystarr) November 6, 2020