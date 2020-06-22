Today we have an exclusive look the green band trailer for Uncork'd Entertainment's Homewrecker. The thriller screened back in 2019 and it has been receiving rave reviews, thanks to the performances of Alex Essoe (Doctor Sleep) and Precious Chong (L.A Confidential). The critically acclaimed festival hit premieres on digital and DVD this July, and screens in select theaters starting on June 26th, from Uncork'd Entertainment and Dark Star Pictures.

Michelle is an interior designer and newlywed to Robert. Linda lives alone and fills her days with painting and exercise classes. Seeking a new friend, Linda coerces the reserved, deferential Michelle into visiting her home for a spontaneous interior design consultation. Once inside, it quickly becomes clear that Linda has something far more sinister on her mind than throw pillows. Played out as an attempt to cheer Michelle up about her doubts on marriage, Linda, rippling with an undercurrent of startling jealousy and delusion, begins an intricate game of cat and mouse between she and the younger woman - a woman she doesn't intend to let go of anytime soon.

Homewrecker director Zach Gayne has created a "hilarious, dark view of modern loneliness" that has "the energy of a Jane Fonda workout tape," according to one review. The energy level is certainly present in the trailer as Precious Chong's performance leads the way. In a recent interview, Chong revealed that most of the movie was shot in her home, which led to some interesting problems. She explains.

"It was challenging because it got pretty chaotic. We tried to keep order but there was stuff everywhere. And we'd have to move the equipment from room to room as we needed. Even though I was going to renovate, I didn't want to completely trash my place so when the sledgehammer came out, it got tense. Zach and I got into fights because he wanted to smash a hole into my cupboard and I wasn't into it. I didn't think it would smash like he wanted. That's what special effects are for, but we didn't have the time or money."

Shooting a movie in one's own house where stuff is being broken sounds kind of hectic with a lot of unneeded stress. Whatever the case may be, Precious Chong was up for the challenge and the results look great. Homewrecker may not have had the budget of a giant Hollywood feature, but you'd never know, thanks to the care that went into making the movie.

Scripted by Precious Chong, Alex Essoe and Zach Gayne, Homewrecker is "a delightfully twisted tale of obsession that is full of surprises" with "a pair of great lead performances at its center." As for which theaters the movie will open in, that is unclear at the moment, but that should be announced very soon. Thankfully, one doesn't have to wait too much longer for the VOD release in July. You can check out our exclusive trailer above.