Liam Neeson's Honest Thief has won its second consecutive weekend at the domestic box office. The action thriller was able to bring in $2.3 million in another quiet weekend. Movie theaters in New York City and Los Angeles largely remain closed, though it appears some may be able to open in the coming weeks. With that being said, the United States is seeing record breaking spikes, which could spell trouble for the rest of the year.

To date, Honest Thief has made $10.7 million globally, with $7.4 million coming in from North American movie theaters. The movie fell 44% from its opening weekend, but it was more than enough to secure the number one spot again. Open Road put out the movie at this point time because they thought it "would generate the positive word-of-mouth necessary to successfully propel the film for many weeks. Back to back weeks at number 1, confirms that belief." The studio believes that people are still very much interested in experiencing movies in a theater with an audience.

The War with Grandpa took the second position at this weekend's box office after bringing in $1.9 million. Worldwide, the Robert de Niro-starring comedy has brought in just over $12.4 million, with $8.3 million coming from domestic theaters. At number three is Christopher Nolan's Tenet, which is still holding on at $1.3 million. The movie has been able to bring in $334 million thus far, with only $50.6 million of that coming in from North American theaters.

The Empty Man took the fourth spot in its debut box office weekend after earning $1.2 million. The movie, which is based on Vanesa R. Del Rey's graphic novel of same name, has been getting generally positive reviews. The Nightmare Before Christmas was able to round out the top five, thanks to $577,000. Disney has a number of movies back out in theaters, which also includes Hocus Pocus and Monsters Inc., which took the 6th and 7th spots this weekend with $530,000 and $494,000, respectively.

After We Collided took the eighth spot at the box office after earning $420,000. The movie just opened up in North America, but it has been open overseas since the beginning of September, where it has been able to earn $46 million. Two Hearts came in at number nine this weekend. The romantic drama brought in an additional $320,000 this weekend, bringing its grand total to $779,000. Finally, Fox's The New Mutants took the tenth spot after bringing in $286,000. Thus far, the Marvel movie has been able to bring in $43.9 million globally. You can check out the rest of this weekend's movies below, thanks to The Numbers.

Box Office

1. Honest Thief - $2.3 Million

2. The War with Grandpa - $1.8 Million

3. Tenet - $1.3 Million

4. The Empty Man - $1.2 Million

5. The Nightmare Before Christmas - $577K

6. Hocus Pocus - $530K

7. Minsters Inc. - $494K

8. After We Collided - $420K

9. 2 Hearts - $320K

10. The New Mutants - $286K