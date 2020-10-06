A new trailer for Honest Thief has now been released, a movie that once again pits aging action hero Liam Neeson against an assortment of nameless bad guys, with each one having no idea what they've gotten themselves into. Along with a host of new footage, Honest Thief is now set for release in the United Kingdom on October 23rd, with the movie scheduled to hit theaters in the United States on October 16, 2020.

The Honest Thief trailer opens with Neeson's near-retirement thief Tom Carter doing what he does best, thieving honestly. Looking to leave the criminal life and disappear into retirement, Carter decides to own up to his crimes, but, upon turning himself in, he is double-crossed by two ruthless FBI agents. Of course, anyone who has kept up with Neeson's career over the last several years will know exactly what happens next, with the actor once again demonstrating his particular set of skills as he schemes, runs, and fistfights all in the name of justice and vengeance.

The movie stars Kate Walsh, Robert Patrick, Anthony Ramos, Jeffrey Donovan, and Jai Courtney alongside Liam Neeson. Honest Thief is directed by Mark Williams, from a screenplay by Williams and Steve Allrich. The movie is only the second time that Williams has taken the helm, with his debut being the drama A Family Man starring Gerard Butler. He has however been a producer on such projects as the crime series Ozark and the Ben Affleck action flick The Accountant. Williams has said previously of Honest Thief, "'It has the action, the thrills, car chases, guns going off, things exploding. But at the heart of it, it's a love story, and to me that's the most important thing."

The official synopsis for Honest Thief reads as follows; "Thrills and excitement are up for grabs in Honest Thief which tells the action-packed story of a career bank robber keen to turn himself in for the sake of love, only to be double-crossed by two ruthless FBI agents. Tom (Liam Neeson, Taken) is a lot of things, but two in particular: an infamous thief and a newfound romantic.

His feelings for his new flame Annie (Kate Walsh, Greys Anatomy) have inspired him to right his past wrongs and leave behind his life of crime. Although he has always worked with integrity and precision, exclusively carrying out non-violent bank jobs, he does not want his relationship with Annie to be built upon lies. He resolves to turn himself in to the FBI and forfeit the money he has stolen in return for a plea deal and a clean slate.

When he calls the Boston FBI field office to confess and set a meeting, Agents Baker (Robert Patrick, Terminator 2: Judgment Day) and Meyers (Jeffrey Donovan, Burn Notice) laugh it off as a prank. They send their subordinates, Agents Nivens (Jai Courtney, Suicide Squad) and Hall (Anthony Ramos, Trolls World Tour), instead. The two younger agents are shocked to discover that Tom is the real deal and see Tom's stolen money as their golden ticket to a better life. And so begins a cat-and-mouse game where good and bad become tangled but love always rings true." The new trailer comes to us courtesy of Signature Entertainment.