We have a new trailer for Honest Thief. This is the latest/action thriller to star Liam Neeson. Starting with Taken, Neeson managed to completely reinvent his image, becoming an unlikely action star, which has continued for more than a decade now. The results have been mixed, to be certain but for every Battleship, there is a Widows. In this case, the actor has teamed up with filmmaker Mark Williams for a heist flick that has a somewhat unique angle on the tried and true subgenre. Per the studio, we can expect a "heartfelt tale of redemption, packed with fights, chases and explosions centered on one man's mission to make things right for the sake of love."

The trailer opens up with Liam Neeson recounting his character's history as a rather successful bank robber. We then see that he is attempting to make things right, turning himself over to the authorities in an attempt to get a better deal because he's fallen in love with someone. Unfortunately, this doesn't go according to plan and this criminal attempting to do the right thing ends up, once again, on the wrong side of the law. It then turns into a dangerous and deadly game of cat and mouse. Lots of action, intensity and vengeance. Neeson even gets a couple of one-liners in there for good measure.

In addition to the trailer, a new poster has also been released that comes with the tagline, "Never steal a man's second chance." The movie was co-written and directed by Mark Williams, who is best known as the co-creator of Netflix's hit, Emmy-nominated series Ozark. Steve Allrich (Bad Karma) serves as co-writer. Williams also previously directed 2016's A Family Man. As a producer, Williams worked on Ben Affleck's The Accountant as well. Aside from Liam Neeson, the cast also includes Kate Walsh (Grey's Anatomy), Jeffrey Donovan (Burn Notice), Jai Courtney (Suicide Squad), Anthony Ramos (Hamilton), Robert Patrick (Terminator 2: Judgment Day) and Jasmine Cephas Jones (Blindspotting).

In Honest Thief, Tom Carter (Liam Neeson) is known as the In and Out Bandit. He has a reputation as a meticulous thief who has stolen $9 million from small-town banks. All the while, he has managed to keep his identity a secret. But after he falls in love with a woman named Annie (Kate Walsh), Tom decides to abandon his life of crime and make a fresh start. Opting to come clean about his criminal past, he winds up double-crossed by a pair of ruthless FBI agents.

Briarcliff Entertainment is an upstart studio that is looking to make a name for itself. This represents one of their early acquisitions. Williams produces alongside Myles Nestel, Craig Chapman, Tai Duncan and Jonah Loop. James Masciello, Matthew Sidari, Russell Geyser, Clay Pecorin, Jerry Fruchtman, Peter Fruchtman, Lisa Wilson, Charlie Dorfman, David Gilbery, Jonathan Bross, Joe Simpson, Simon Williams and Martin Sprock are on board as executive producers. Honest Thief is currently set to hit theaters on October 9. Be sure to check out the new trailer for yourself from the Briarcliff Entertainment YouTube channel.