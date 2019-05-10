Honey Boy is getting an award worth release date after winning acclaim on the festival circuit. Shia LaBeouf has had a rough go of it over the past couple of years, constantly in the media spotlight, but never for the right reasons. He's taken his life experiences as a child actor and turned them into an autobiographical cinematic experience that has been hailed by critics. Now fans of the actor curious to see what led the man down a darker path in Hollywood will get their chance.

Amazon Studios will release Alma Har'el's critically acclaimed Honey Boy in select theaters on November 8, 2019 and will expand in the following weeks. Shia LaBeouf wrote and stars alongside A Quiet Place's Noah Jupe and Academy Award and Golden Globe nominee Lucas Hedges. Har'el received the U.S. Dramatic Special Jury Award for Vision and Craft at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year.

From a screenplay by LaBeouf, based on his own experiences, award-winning filmmaker Alma Har'el brings to life a young actor's stormy childhood and early adult years as he struggles to reconcile with his father through cinema and dreams. Fictionalizing his childhood's ascent to stardom, and subsequent adult crash-landing into rehab and recovery, Har'el casts Noah Jupe and Lucas Hedges as Otis Lort, navigating different stages in a frenetic career.

LaBeouf takes on the daring and therapeutic challenge of playing a version of his own father, an ex-rodeo clown and a felon. Artist and musician FKA twigs makes her feature-film debut, playing neighbor and kindred spirit to the younger Otis in their garden-court motel home. Har'el's feature narrative debut is a one-of-a-kind collaboration between filmmaker and subject, exploring art as therapy and imagination as hope.

The Amazon Studios film is produced by Har'el, Brian Kavanaugh-Jones, Daniela Taplin Lundberg, Anita Gou and Christopher Leggett. Executive Producers are Fred Berger, Rafael Marmor, Daniel Crown and Bill Benenson. Honey Boy is produced by Automatik and Delirio, in association with Stay Gold Features, Kindred Spirit and Red Crown Productions.

You can learn more about the movie at Honey Boy's official Facebook.