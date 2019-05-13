Disney is rebooting Honey, I Shrunk the Kids, with the help of Josh Gad. Virtually every studio in Hollywood right now is trying to cash in on nostalgia while, at the same time, finding something that can potentially bring with it a franchise. Disney is perhaps better at this than anyone else in the business. As such, they're about to try their hands at bringing back one of the classic franchises that helped to give them a leg-up in the live-action movie game in the first place.

According to a new report, Josh Gad has signed on to star in a "legacy sequel" to Honey, I shrunk the Kids, simply titled Shrunk. The idea is for Gad to play Nick Szalinski, the son of Rick Moranis' character, Wayne Szalinski, approximately 30 years after the original 1989 movie takes place. So this will fall square into the hybrid reboot/sequel type of movie that will be new and fresh for audiences who didn't grow up with the original, but won't abandon what came before, as to not alienate those who have a fondness for the original movies.

The original movie centers on inventor Wayne Szalinski. His kids head upstairs to his lab to retrieve baseball when his experimental shrink ray shrinks them down to 1/4 inch tall. Hijinks ensue. It's said that the sequel will similarly see Josh Gad shrink his kids. At the present time, there is no filmmaker attached, but Disney is said to be looking for someone who has a fondness for the original to tackle this new big screen version of the classic franchise. No specific names have been revealed.

Honey, I Shrunk the Kids served as Joe Johnston's directorial debut. It was a smash hit, grossing $222 million at the global box office, a record for a Disney live-action movie at the time. The movie spawned two sequels, the theatrically released Honey, I Blew Up the Kid in 1992 and 1997's home video release Honey, We Shrunk Ourselves. There was also a TV show that ran from 1997 to 2000. The property has remained dormant in the years since. Though, it's seemed like a property ripe with potential, especially since Disney has already been churning out live-action remakes of their animated classics with much success.

Josh Gad has a great working relationship with Disney, as the voice of Olaf in the Frozen franchise. He's also working on a live-action version of The Hunchback of Notre Dame with the studio as well. It should be noted that this is being eyed as a theatrical release. There are several movies, such a live-action Lady and the Tramp, being made for the Disney+ streaming service and it's conceivable that a project like this would be a good fit to attract subscribers. However, it seems the Mouse House anticipates this could do better for them at the box office. We'll be sure to keep you posted as further details on the project are made available. This news was first reported by Slash Film.