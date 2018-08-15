When Hook arrived in 1991, it wasn't met with the type of fanfare one might associate with a Steven Spielberg movie. Critics loathed it, most fans didn't like it, and over the years it's been called on of the worst in the man's back catalogue of true classics. But there's a faction of very young kids who grew up with the movie, and they're now adults, and somehow Hook became a beloved take on the Peter Pan fairy tale. Now, those fans who just can't get enough of Robin Williams as the boy who never grew up will be able to enjoy Hook in 4k Ultra HD this fall.

Just in time for the holiday season, take a trip back to Never Never Land with the timeless classic Hook, debuting on 4K Ultra HD and on Digital in 4K with HDR October 9 from Sony Pictures Home Entertainment. Internationally-acclaimed director Steven Spielberg's update on the legendary tale of Peter Pan features an iconic cast, including Dustin Hoffman as "Captain Hook," Robin Williams as "Peter," Julia Roberts as "Tinker Bell," Bob Hoskins as "Smee" and Maggie Smith as "Wendy." Nominated for five Academy Awards,* this enchanting tale follows an adult Peter Pan as he returns to Neverland to reclaim his youthful spirit in order to challenge his old enemy Captain Hook, who has kidnaped his children.

Hook is fully restored in 4K from the original camera negative, with approval on the 4K High Dynamic Range master from director Steven Spielberg. In addition, the film features exclusive Dolby Atmos audio for maximum impact and includes 11 never-before-seen deleted scenes, a rare treat for fans and newcomers alike. Here's the official synopsis.

"A high-flying adventure from the magic of Steven Spielberg, Hook stars Robin Williams as a grown-up Peter Pan and Dustin Hoffman as the infamous Captain Hook. Joining the fun is Julia Roberts as Tinkerbell, Bob Hoskins as the pirate Smee, and Maggie Smith as Granny Wendy Darling, who must convince middle-aged lawyer Peter Banning that he was once the legendary Peter Pan. And so the adventure begins anew, with Peter off to Neverland to save his two children from Captain Hook. Along the way, he rediscovers the power of imagination, friendship, and of magic. A classic tale updated for children of all ages, Hook was nominated for five Academy Awards including Best Visual Effects in 1991. Directed by Steven Spielberg with a Story by Jim V. Hart & Nick Castle and a Screenplay by Jim V. Hart and Malia Scotch Marmo."

Bonus features include 11 all-new never-before-scene deleted scenes. Hook has a run time of approximately 142 minutes and is rated PG. We have a look at the new 4K Ultra HD cover art direct from Sony Pictures. Now, you can relive the adventures of Hook in time for this year's holiday festivities.