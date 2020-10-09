STX Films has revealed the trailer for Horizon Lines. This is the latest from filmmaker Mikael Marcimain (Gentlemen, Call Girl) and, so boasts the studio, comes from the same creators behind 10 Cloverfield Lane and The Shallows. Described as "a thrilling survival story about two former lovers," it stars Allison Williams (Get Out, The Perfection) and Alexander Dreymon (The Last Kingdom, American Horror Story) who find themselves stuck on a flight from hell.

The trailer opens with our lead actors, a happy couple, partying on the beach and being madly in love with one another. They then board a tiny single-engine Cessna plane, soaring over the ocean. Allison Williams' Sara has had some experience flying and the pilot lets her take control. Unfortunately, the pilot ends up having a heart attack, leaving Sara in control. This is something she is not remotely prepared for. They are lost with no autopilot as things go from bad to worse. It is very minimalistic, in terms of cast anyway, as the two leads are carrying the bulk of the movie on their shoulders.

Keith David, of The Thing and They Live fame, among many other things, also stars in the minimalist thriller as the pilot. Josh Campbell and Matthew Stuecken penned the screenplay. The duo penned 10 Cloverfield Lane, which was released as a secret sequel to Cloverfield back in 2016 and went on to become a huge hit. Fredrik Wikstrom Nicastro (Borg vs. McEnroe) is producing, with Jaume Collet-Sera The Shallows, Non-Stop), Juan Sola (The Commuter) and Peter Garde (A Royal Affair, Antichrist are on board as executive producers. Mikael Marcimain is a Swedish director who has done a lot of TV, including miniseries such as Liberty and How Soon is Now? This marks his first English-language movie.

Horizon Line centers on Sara (Allison Williams) and Jackson (Alexander Dreymon), who were supposed to be a routine and casual 99-minute flight to their friend's tropical island wedding. But within minutes after takeoff, their pilot suffers a fatal heart attack, leaving Sara and Jackson with no idea where they are, no comms, and no clue how to land the plane. With nothing but miles of ocean and sky in every direction, and a terrifying storm that's about to envelop them, Sara and Jackson have only one shot, and there's no going back.

Allison Williams became a breakout star as part of HBO's Girls. But her largest role to date was in Jordan Peele's Get Out, which earned more than $255 million at the box office and was nominated for Best Picture at the Oscars. Williams recently signed on to star in and executive produce a new horror movie called M3GAN. As for Alexander Dreymon, he is best known for his role as Uhtred on The Last Kingdom. Some of his other credits include Blood Ransom and Christopher and His Kind. Horizon Line does not yet have a release date set but it will be coming soon from STX Films. Be sure to check out the new trailer for yourself.