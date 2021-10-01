Ahh, the good old days...of 1999. It doesn't seem that long ago, when we were staying Up All Night to take in the cult movies and horror classics on USA. Check out the Halloween classics presented by AOL. We've got all the spooky food groups represented. Addams Family? Check! Child's Play? Mandatory! Halloween? You betcha! The terrifying (read in Vincent Price delivery) Halloween Movie Madness is airing this Tuesday, if you have a time machine to get back to 1999.

Stumbling across Horror Ads has slowed my button mashing down today. The retro vibes of the horror yesteryear compels my inner elementary school kid to beg my mom to stay up late, A Nightmare on Elm Street is coming on! I don't care that I've seen it a zillion times! Check out this Warner Bros. VHS promo for video store owners from 1986.

Freddy Krueger chases a WB employee in "A Nightmare On Alperton Lane" - Warner Bros. VHS promo for Video Store owners, 1986 pic.twitter.com/pGh22zVDsj — Horror Ads🔪 (@horrorads) September 3, 2021

Look at those comments! I'm not alone, and we want more! "Got to say, even though it doesn't have @RobertBEnglund in it, that was made very well." Twinning me, "I miss those video store days. Even 7-Eleven had videotape rentals back in the 80s. Those movies... soo many freaking good times and memories." You know I send out my imaginary blue ribbons for best comment, and here it is!

Congratulations, Survival Horror! Look at that ferocious furry Freddy Krueger! That steely look in that Freddy K-9's eyes. And that Freddy puppy glove!! No words. I love this one with Chucky, himself touting his VHS tape to video store owners for the low price of $89.99

Chucky promotes the Child's Play VHS release to Video Store owners in 1989 pic.twitter.com/wWd6ZRa4Eg — Horror Ads🔪 (@horrorads) September 21, 2021

My first job was at a local video store, and that was a good price! We'd make it back in a month, and the rest was pure, sweet profit, baby. Ever wonder why you could find the weirdest movies on the shelves that no one ever heard of? Because they came cheap! You could find them on the 99¢ rack, and of course, they're some of our favorites to this day!

Here's one for a Halloween and Halloween II Double Feature on USA from 1996. "Maybe he has trouble making friends... Maybe his mom never calls..." It kills me (Pun intended!).

Halloween / Halloween II Double Feature on USA, 1996 pic.twitter.com/grNCw0TOy4 — Horror Ads🔪 (@horrorads) September 13, 2021

One comment says, "This was the very first time I ever saw Halloween my very first experience with a horror film I remember this double feature vividly" Wow! Double whammy firsts! See Danny remembers Up All Night. "USA network back when was awesome! I remember this ad. I watched Halloween 2 for the first time on there way back when. USA Up All Night was fantastic too!"

The Halloween classics of our youth have a special place in our hearts. It reminds us that we were brave little folks, wading into the waters of Sleepaway Camp, asking for that Chucky doll and proudly displaying it, despite his psycho behavior. With our parents in bed, who was going to save us and our sleepover guests from Freddy? These commercials take me right back to those horror rites of passage, and we're thank HorrorAds for digging these gems up. What's your go to flick to kick off the scariest time of the year? I usually ease in with something light, ala Maximum Overdrive. That Stephen King cameo at the ATM, "Honey, come on over here, sugarbuns. This machine just called me an asshole." Perfection.