Halloween is hardly behind us, but it's never too early to start thinking about decorating for Christmas. Especially when some of the greatest horror icons in history can join in on the holiday festivities this year, thanks to some brand new ornaments that horror lovers will surely want to get their hands on. That's right; someone has stepped up and made a line of horror-themed Christmas ornaments for those who like to celebrate the most wonderful time of year, but want to do so with some slasher flare.

The folks over at Trick or Treat Studios have announced a line of Christmas horror ornaments. Taking to social media, the company, which is known for their generally high-quality, officially licensed horror memorabilia, revealed several ornaments featuring horror icons including Michael Myers, Leatherface, the Jigsaw puppet and Sam from Trick 'r Treat. Here's what the company had to say about the forthcoming line.

"Trick or Treat Studios is proud to announce our Christmas Horror Ornaments! Decorate your holiday tree with your favorite Horror horror icons! Each sold separately, in a collectors box! Coming soon!!"

Unfortunately, for the time being, that's about all they had to say. The company has released two photos of the ornaments so far, which shows off each character in the line. The Christmas tree decorations are from the bust up to the head and feature a pretty amazing amount of detail that true fans are sure to appreciate. They've gone with the classic Leatherface from Tobe Hooper's original The Texas Chain Saw Massacre, with Michael Myers looking closer to the John Carpenter 1978 version, as opposed to the version from the new sequel, which features a much more weathered mask. Jigsaw and Sam don't really have a lot of variations to play with.

This makes for an interesting selection of characters. Michael Myers is the most obvious one, seeing as the new Halloween is currently making a killing at the box office and has revived love for the franchise. Leatherface, on the other hand, hasn't been featured in a movie for years (even though a reboot may be in the works) but he still remains popular amongst horror die-hards. Jigsaw revived the long-dormant Saw franchise last year and, frankly, the Billy puppet just always looked cool. As for Sam, Trick 'r Treat has truly gained cult status at this point and the bag-headed creepy figure is its calling card.

Currently, there is no word on how much these ornaments are going to cost. Nor is it clear when exactly they're going to go on sale, as the company hasn't even listed them on the site yet. It also hasn't been revealed if there will be additional characters, or if it will be limited to these four. Those interested in getting their hands on one, or all of them, should keep on an eye out on TrickOrTreatStudios.com. Be sure to check out photos of the new horror Christmas ornaments below.