Sony Pictures' genre label is forging a partnership with Ground Control to open the Screen Gems' Horror Lab, an initiative that will focus on the development and production of horror genre proof-of-concepts. The program will collaborate with up-and-coming filmmakers to produce horror shorts with the primary goal of developing this new, original content into feature films. Scott Glassgold's Ground Control will serve as producer on the proof-of-concepts and prospective feature adaptations. Scott Strauss and Michael Bitar will oversee for the studio.

"We envision the Horror Lab as another step in the evolution of our label as a leading genre supplier," said Screen Gems' Steve Bersch. "We pride ourselves on supporting next generation creatives and see this as another way to bring exciting new talent and ideas to global audiences."

Ground Control has had considerable prior success in setting up shorts to film adaptations and has already begun the search for a new battery of diverse filmmakers from around the world with strong, original horror concepts. Sony Pictures and Screen Gems have been involved in the early directorial efforts of such genre auteurs as Fede Alvarez, Paul W.S. Anderson, Aneesh Chaganty, Scott Derrickson, Gareth Evans, Adam Robitel and Len Wiseman.

"With proof-of-concept emerging as a reliable source material for feature films, the aim is to work with filmmakers at the incubation stage to help actualize their concepts and grow the material organically through the development process," said Ground Control's Scott Glassgold. "We are providing a one-of-a-kind launch pad for horror filmmakers and films of tomorrow."

Founded by Scott Glassgold, Ground Control is an innovative management and production company, which has made a name for itself by collaborating with filmmakers to create proofs of concepts to convey artists' visions. Ground Control's proof-of-concept success stories include the 2018 feature releases of Zeek Earl & Chris Caldwell's critically acclaimed sci-fi feature, Prospect, and HaZ Dulull's The Beyond. Specific to the horror space, Ground Control is currently developing the feature film adaptation of Angel Gomez's short film, Behind, with Sam Raimi, as well as An Incident At Fort Bragg, both of which are in development at Lionsgate.