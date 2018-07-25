Ready to get creeped out in the best way possible? 4Digital Media has released the first trailer for Hostile, and its mission is to crawl around inside your spine and make you nauseous with anxiety. Yet, you won't be able to look away.

In Hostile, a worldwide epidemic has killed most of the planet's population. The few survivors struggle to find food and shelter. But they are not alone. On her way back from a scavenging mission, Juliette (Brittany Ashworth) has a terrible accident. Stuck in her car, with a broken leg, in the middle of an unforgiving desert, she must survive the perils of the post-apocalypse, while a strange creature prowls around.

Can you handle the intense nature of this wicked thriller? Will you be able to survive the horror? You'll get a chance to find out when the movie is released this fall as Hostile arrives On VOD And Digital HD On Leading Digital Platforms And On DVD On September 4, 2018. Plan accordingly.

So far, the movie has been compared to Mad Max and Resident Evil, coming in as a mashup of the two classics. It has also been called brutal and heartbreaking. From the looks of the first trailer, Hostile has what it takes to be a true cult classic.

Mathieu Turi is the man responsible for this arm-rest clincher. Before directing Hostile, the filmmaker worked on some of the biggest movies of the past couple of years. He was an assistant director on Quentin Tarantino's Inglourious Basterds, he worked on G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra, he has a credit on Robert Downey Jr.'s Sherlock Holmes a Game of Shadows, and he's been involved with Red 2 and Smurfs 2. That's quite an impressive resume in itself.

After making the shorts Sons of Chaos and Broken, Hostile marks Mathieu Turi's feature length directorial debut. And what a movie to kick off with. He's already onto his next venture, directing and writing Meander, which follows a woman who gets trapped in a strange tube full of deadly traps.

Hostile stars Brittany Ashworth as Juliette, who becomes trapped in that car with her fractured limb, trying desperately to avoid the monster who crawls around the apocalypse. Joining her is Grégory Fitoussi, Javier Botet, Jay Benedict, David Gasman, Carl Garrison, Richard Meiman, Mohamed Aroussi, and Laura D'Arista Adam.

You can get your first taste of Hostile in the trailer below, which arrives from 4Digital Media. We also have a poster that is sure to give you the willies. It shows off the monster at the heart of this scare tank, and this thing is not for the faint of heart. If you think you can survive, then dive into Hostile. But you only have yourself to blame if you have a heart attack watching what it contains. You've been warned.