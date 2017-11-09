Entertainment Studios Motion Pictures has released the first trailer for Hostiles, which reunites director Scott Cooper and Christian Bale after their 2013 drama Out of the Furnace. The movie is slated to hit theaters in late December, which could make this an early favorite for the 2018 Oscars, although we still have quite some time before the awards season picture starts fully coming together. Still, this drama has been tearing through the prestige festival circuit, debuting at Telluride in September before appearing at the Toronto International Film Festival, Rome Film Fest and more, as it gets ready to debut at AFI Fest in Los Angeles next week.

Set in 1892, Hostiles tells the story of a legendary Army Captain (Christian Bale), who after stern resistance, reluctantly agrees to escort a dying Cheyenne war chief (Wes Studi) and his family back to tribal lands. Making the harrowing and perilous journey from Fort Berringer, an isolated Army outpost in New Mexico, to the grasslands of Montana, the former rivals encounter a young widow (Rosamund Pike), whose family was murdered on the plains. Together, they must join forces to overcome the punishing landscape, hostile Comanche and vicious outliers that they encounter along the way.

Hostiles is directed by Scott Cooper (Black Mass, Out of the Furnace, Crazy Heart), from a script the director co-wrote with Donald Stewart, and produced by John Lesher (Black Mass, Birdman, Fury) and Ken Kao (The Nice Guys, Knight of Cups). The film stars Christian Bale (The Big Short, American Hustle, The Dark Knight) Rosamund Pike (Gone Girl, Jack Reacher), Wes Studi (Avatar, Heat, Geronimo), Adam Beach (Suicide Squad, Flags of Our Fathers), Ben Foster (Hell or High Water, 3:10 to Yuma), Q'orianka Kilcher (Unnatural), Tanaya Beatty (Twilight), Jonathan Majors (Do Not Disturb), Rory Cochrane (Black Mass, Argo), Jesse Plemons (Black Mass, Bridge of Spies), Timothée Chalamet (Love the Coopers, Interstellar), Paul Anderson (The Revenant, Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows), Ryan Bingham (Crazy Heart), David Midthunder (Comanche Moon), John Benjamin Hickey (Get on Up, Pitch Perfect), Stephen Lang (Avatar, The Nut Job) and Bill Camp (12 years a Slave, Birdman).

Christian Bale is currently shooting the Dick Cheney biopic, which fans could see from set photos that he has packed on a bit of weight for the role, and he is coming off The Promise, which was released this past spring. He also provided the voice for Bagheera in Warner Bros.' highly-anticipated Jungle Book movie, which marks the directorial debut of Andy Serkis, and is slated to hit theaters on October 19, 2018. This project also marks a reunion for Scott Cooper and a number of his Black Mass stars such as Rory Cochrane, Jesse Plemons and producer John Lesher, while the director also reunites with his Crazy Heart star Ryan Bingham.

Entertainment Studios has set Hostiles for an awards-qualifying run on December 22, where it will do battle in limited release against another potential awards-season favorite, Steven Spielberg's The Post, along with Sony Pictures Classics' foreign film Happy End. It will also be crowded in wide release that weekend as well, with Paramount's Downsizing, Warner Bros.' Father Figures, Universal's Pitch Perfect 3 and Sony's All the Money in the World (which will try to replace Christopher Plummer with Kevin Spacey in just over a month's time) arriving in theaters. When Hostiles arrives in wide release on January 19, 2018, it will go up against Warner Bros. 12 Strong, STX Entertainment's Den of Thieves and Roadside Attractions' Forever My Girl. Take a look at the new trailer for Hostiles, courtesy of Entertainment Studios Motion Pictures YouTube.