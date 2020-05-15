Whether or not we will ever see a sequel to Hot Fuzz remains to be seen. But Simon Pegg, at the very least, would love to reprise his role as Nicholas Angel. Hot Fuzz, released in 2007, was directed by Edgar Wright and served as the second entry in the Cornetto Trilogy, which also includes Shaun of the Dead and The World's End. The difference here is that Pegg and Wright have discussed a possible sequel.

I recently had the chance to speak with Simon Pegg about his new movie Inheritance. During our interview, I asked him about the possibility of Hot Fuzz 2. Pegg reiterates, as he's said in the past, that they have an idea, which would involve Nick Frost's Danny Butterman joining Angel in the big city. Interestingly, a spin-off has also been discussed involving the Andys. Here's what Pegg had to say about it.

"I think it's the one film out of those three movies that lends itself to a sequel, in that, those kind of buddy-cop action movies often were sequelized. We already joked about having a Crocodile Dundee reversal of it being Danny in the city... The hypothetical sequel would be Danny and Angel in the big city together. We also had an idea for a spin-off with the Andys, with Paddy [Considine] and Rafe [Spall]."

"But I don't know. Edgar and I, when we've done something, we want to move onto the next thing. All of those films, they have an arc and then they finish... We made Shaun of the Dead, and the sequel to that film is Hot Fuzz, and the sequel to Hot Fuzz is The World's End. They're a thematic trilogy rather than direct sequels. I'd love to play Nicholas Angel again, that was fun. I'm probably too old now [laughs]."

When I spoke to Edgar Wright about the proposed sequel in 2017, the director admitted, like Simon Pegg, that it is indeed the entry in the Cornetto Trilogy that would warrant a sequel. Though Wright expressed that he is more interested in focusing on original stories at the moment. Speaking further, Pegg explained that Hot Fuzz is, in essence, an origin story that sets up further stories.

"Hot Fuzz is an origin story, ultimately. They don't become Hot Fuzz until the last 20 minutes of the film. So, really, the film is setting up for further adventures. We just never filmed them [laughs]."

The question is, just how possible might this be? Simon Pegg and Nick Frost started a production company with one another called Stolen Picture. The two have also expressed that they fully intend to work with Edgar Wright again in the future. As for Wright, he is focused on another sequel, Baby Driver 2, which has a script and seems to be a priority for Sony Pictures. Wright has also completed Last Night in Soho, which is scheduled to arrive this year. Additionally, he recently signed on to helm an adaptation of Set My Heart to Five. So Wright is quite busy at the moment.

It may not happen soon but the good news is, Hot Fuzz 2 still hasn't been ruled out. Simon Pegg seems interested. The idea is in place. Hopefully, this will gain real traction at some point down the line. In the meantime, Pegg's latest Inheritance is now available on DirecTV and will be available On Digital and On Demand on May 22 from Vertical Entertainment.