Simon Pegg was recently asked which movie out of Shaun of the Dead, Hot Fuzz or The World's End would make the best sequel. Pegg answered by stating that he believes Hot Fuzz 2 would work the best out of those three movies and then explained that it could be like Crocodile Dundee 2. Hot Fuzz 2 has been talked about more than once over the last several years and director Edgar Wright has admitted to having ideas for the sequel.

Simon Pegg and director Edgar Wright have discussed making Hot Fuzz 2 over the past few years, but never revealed what the sequel could be about. When recently asked, Pegg believes that the story would have to be a reversal of the first film with his character taking Nick Frost's Danny to the big city. The plot is somewhat close to Crocodile Dundee 2, as Pegg admits. He explains.

"I think the only one of those films that could possibly get a sequel is Hot Fuzz because that could sort of be a continuing action-style cop thing. Because Hot Fuzz was about my character going to the countryside to be a cop in a small town it would have to be about Nicholas Angel taking Nick Frost's character Danny to the big city... It would have to be like how Crocodile Dundee 2 was."

When Edgar Wright was asked about Hot Fuzz 2 last year, the director wouldn't rule it out and said that he and Simon Pegg had talked about it a few times. While Wright says, "never say never," nothing has been officially announced at this time. However, the sequel could happen in the near future if Pegg and Wright decide to that they want to dedicate a significant portion of their lives to do it. Wright had this to say.

"I've definitely had some ideas and me and Simon have even talked about it at points, but it's that thing of, do I want to spend three years of my life doing that? Or do I wanna, if I have the opportunity to tell a new story, would I do that? If somebody said to me, if Baby Driver 2, if that kind of came up, it would be like, I have ideas. I would never say never, and you're not wrong to say that that's the one that you could do further installments."

Hot Fuzz was directed by Edgar Wright from a script that Simon Pegg wrote. The action-comedy stars Pegg and Nick Frost as police officers attempting to solve a series of mysterious deaths in a small town. Pegg and Wright have admitted that over one hundred action films were used for inspiration while writing and filming the movie. The result was a critically acclaimed box office success that has an ever-expanding fan base.

While Hot Fuzz 2 could happen, it does not seem like Simon Pegg and Edgar Wright are in any hurry to get the sequel made. It would definitely be a welcome addition and taking on some elements of Crocodile Dundee 2 mixed with a bunch more action movies could be the recipe for success a second time around. While we wait for more news about a possible Hot Fuzz 2, you can check out the new interview with Pegg below, thanks to the Larry King YouTube channel.