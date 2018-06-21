Amazon and Sony Pictures have announced a joint promotion that will allow Amazon Prime members the chance to see Hotel Transylvania 3 two weeks earlier on June 30th ahead of the July 13th release date. Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle also had a similar marketing strategy, allowing fans to see the movie 13 days ahead of the release date. It's a nice marketing strategy and the Hotel Transylvania 3 deal seems to be even better than Sony's last attempt at the promotion.

According to Variety, Amazon Prime members are able to order pre-sale tickets for a special one-time screening of Hotel Transylvania 3 on June 30th at 3:00 PM local time at 1,000 screenings across North America. This special event almost guarantees that families won't have to drive super far away to get to see these screenings. Additionally, it obviously helps Sony by promoting the sequel while also showing a promising future for Amazon Prime members who are able to add in another benefit to their memberships, which just recently went up in price.

Hotel Transylvania 3 boasts yet another impressive voice cast featuring Adam Sandler, Andy Samberg, Selena Gomez, Kevin James, David Spade, Steve Buscemi, Keegan-Michael Key, Molly Shannon, Fran Drescher, Kathryn Hahn, Jim Gaffigan, and Mel Brooks. Most of the cast have returned for the third installment, but Hahn and Gaffigan are newcomers to the series. As for the plot, it looks like there's going to be some role reversal this time around. The official synopsis reads.

"Mavis (Selena Gomez) surprises Dracula (Adam Sandler) with a family voyage on a luxury Monster Cruise Ship so he can take a vacation from providing everyone else's vacation at the hotel. The rest of Drac's Pack cannot resist going along and once they leave port, romance zings Drac when he meets the mysterious ship captain Ericka. Now it's Mavis' turn to play the overprotective parent, keeping her dad and Ericka apart. Little do they know that his too good to be true love interest is actually a descendant of Van Helsing, arch nemesis to Dracula and all monsters!"

The first Hotel Transylvania movie came out in 2012 and earned over $358 million worldwide with an initial budget of $85 million. In addition, the animated film was a critical success as well, going on to earn a Golden Globe Award nomination for Best Animated Feature Film. The success afforded a sequel, which was released in 2015. Hotel Transylvania 2 was an even bigger success at the box office, earning $473 million worldwide with an even smaller budget of $80 million.

Hotel Transylvania 3 officially opens in theaters on July 13th, but as previously noted, Amazon Prime members have a special shot at seeing it two weeks earlier. However, tickets are expected to move fast, so you might not want to snooze on this special deal. Members are allowed to buy up to 10 tickets and they're on sale now. The special promotion is put on by Atom tickets and you can purchase tickets as well as get information at https://www.amazon.com|Amazon.