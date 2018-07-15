Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation had no problem taking down Dwayne Johnson's Skyscraper at the box office this weekend, earning $44.1 million to take the top spot. Johnson's latest action thriller represents the lowest opening for the actor in recent years, earning $25 million, which put the film in third place behind Ant-Man and the Wasp. Skyscraper came in lower than what was initially projected by the studio, who shelled out $125 to get it made. It opened with another $40.4 million overseas, but has yet to premiere in China, which is where the movie was filmed.

Adam Sandler's Hotel Transylvania 3 was the big winner this weekend, earning $44.1 million domestically and taking the number one spot. Additionally, the animated family comedy took in another $54.8 million overseas, which was enough to take down Skyscraper globally as well. It's also important to note that this is the first summer opening for a Hotel Transylvania film, which makes the feat even more impressive. The animated comedy had a budget of $80 million before advertising, so Sony is very happy to have taken the top spot at this weekend's box office.

Ant-Man and the Wasp earned $28.8 million for its second weekend, falling 60 percent from last weekend's opening. However, the Marvel Cinematic Universe sequel still took in enough to take the 2nd position and beat Dwayne Johnson's Skyscraper, which was projected to take the number one spot. Disney and Pixar's Incredibles 2 came in 4th with $16.2 million while Universal's Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom took in $15.5 million for the 5th spot. The Jurassic World sequel fell over 45 percent from last weekend, while Incredibles 2 fell 42 percent from last weekend.

The First Purge took in $9.1 million and Sorry to Bother You earned $4.2 million for the 6th and 7th spots, respectively. Sorry to Bother You is a satirical comedy about a black telemarketer in Oakland who takes on a white accent to get ahead and the film has been getting rave reviews. Sicario: Day of the Soldado took the 8th spot at this weekend's box office, earning $3.8 million for its third weekend. The sequel fell nearly 50 percent from last weekend and hasn't been the blockbuster that the studio had hoped for.

Finishing the top ten for this weekend is Uncle Drew and Ocean's 8, which took in $3.2 and $2.9, respectively for the 9th and 10th spots. Uncle Drew has made over $36 million since its release 3 weeks ago, while Ocean's 8 has taken in over $130 million domestically since its release 6 weeks ago. Won't You Be My Neighbor is still holding strong and took the 11th spot this weekend, having earned $1.8 million in its sixth weekend, bringing the grand total to $15.8 million. The Mister Rogers film is the highest grossing documentary of the year and the 16th highest of all time. You can check out the rest of the box office numbers for the weekend over at Box Office Mojo.