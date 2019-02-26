Hotel Transylvania 4 is positioning itself as a big holiday release for 2021. Sony Pictures Animation has announced an official release date for the animated sequel. And it will be arriving Wednesday, December 22, just a couple of days before Christmas.

No title has been revealed just yet. The previous entry in the $1.3 billion grossing franchise was Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation, and it was released accordingly to its season in July last year. So we can expect this to follow suite, and it will probably be called Holiday Break, or something to that effect.

Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation was a huge box office hit, becoming Sony Pictures' biggest animated movie of all time. It earned a huge haul of $528M with 32% of that coming from the domestic side. The previous sequel had earned only $474.8 million, so this is the rare franchise where the sequels keep getting better, pulling in bigger audiences.

Summer Vacation opened in the #1 spot at the box office in multiple countries. It passed the $100 million mark after just 12 days. Though, it's hard to guess how the next sequel will fare over the 2021 holiday break, as there is some pretty hefty competition.

20th Century Fox will finally be releasing James Cameron's long-awaited sequel Avatar 3 on December 17. Though, its box office will greatly depend on how Avatar 2 fares in the same frame the year before. Also opening on December 22 is a Disney live-action movie, whose title hasn't officially been announced yet. And Universal will finally be unleashing their long-awaited big screen adaptation of Wicked. Pulling up the rear is Warner Bros., who are bringing an animated feature to the table to compete directly with Hotel Transylvania 4, but they haven't announced the title yet.

There is a possibility that any of these titles could change dates leading into 2021. Though, if Hotel Transylvania 4 turns out to be a true Christmas movie as its release date suggests, you can expect it won't be moving far in the calendar.

In Hotel Transylvania, we get to visit Dracula's lavish five-stake resort, where monsters and their families can live it up and no humans are allowed. One special weekend, Dracula (Adam Sandler) has invited all his best friends, Frankenstein and his wife, the Mummy, the Invisible Man, the Werewolf family, and more, to celebrate his beloved daughter Mavis's (Selena Gomez) 118th birthday. For Dracula catering to all of these legendary monsters is no problem but the party really starts when one ordinary guy stumbles into the hotel and changes everything!

In Hotel Transylvania 2, Dracula (Adam Sandler) has opened the Hotel Transylvania's doors to humans, and things are changing for the better; however, Drac is secretly worried that his half-human grandson, Dennis, isn't showing his vampire side. So, while Mavis and Johnny are away, Drac enlists his friends to help him put the boy through a "monster-in-training" boot camp. But things really get batty when Drac's cantankerous, old-school dad (Mel Brooks) pays an unexpected visit.

In Hotel Transylvania 3, our favorite monster family embarks on a vacation on a luxury monster cruise ship so Drac can take a summer vacation from providing everyone else's vacation at the hotel. It's smooth sailing for Drac's Pack as the monsters indulge in all of the shipboard fun the cruise has to offer, from monster volleyball to exotic excursions, and catching up on their moon tans. But the dream vacation turns into a nightmare when Mavis realizes Drac has fallen for the mysterious captain of the ship, Ericka, who hides a dangerous secret that could destroy all of monsterkind. Deadline announced the new release date for Hotel Transylvania.