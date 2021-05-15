A new teaser has been released for the animated sequel Hotel Transylvania: Transformania ahead of the full trailer's premiere on Monday. Serving as the fourth and final installment of the Hotel Transylvania movie series, the sequel is scheduled to be released in the United States this summer. While we've previously gotten a teaser poster, the trailer has yet to be revealed, but a new teaser video to wait for the official trailer to arrive on Monday. You can watch the teaser below.

Set your wakeup call for Monday! ⏰ The hotel is about to see some monstrous changes. ???? Don't miss the new trailer for #HotelTransylvania: Transformania! pic.twitter.com/BAsn1WaXN8 — Hotel Transylvania (@HotelT) May 14, 2021

"Set your wakeup call for Monday! The hotel is about to see some monstrous changes," a tweet from the official Hotel Transylvania Twitter account says. "Don't miss the new trailer for Hotel Transylvania: Transformania!"

It has also been confirmed that Transformania will serve as the final installment of the franchise. One major difference that the new movie will have is that Adam Sandler no longer provides the voice of Dracula, the founder of Hotel Transylvania and patriarch of the family. Brian Hull will instead voice the role after playing Dracula in the short film Monster Pets. That short was released for free online to help promote the upcoming sequel, following Tinkles the dog trying to make a new friend.

Hey y’all! Sony just dropped a Hotel Transylvania short, Monster Pets, and you might hear someone very familiar as Drac…anywho, enjoy the short! Super fun and had a blast voicing Dracula!!! https://t.co/iqW54FC4wF — Brian Hull (@BrianHullsVoice) April 9, 2021

Tweeting the short last month, Hull wrote: "Hey y'all! Sony just dropped a Hotel Transylvania short, Monster Pets, and you might hear someone very familiar as Drac...anywho, enjoy the short! Super fun and had a blast voicing Dracula!!!"

As of now, all of the other main cast members are expected to return for the sequel to voice their characters from previous installments, including Selena Gomez as Mavis, Andy Samberg as Johnny, Kathryn Hahn as Ericka Van Helsing, Steve Buscemi as Wayne the werewolf, David Spade as Griffin the invisible man, Keegan-Michael Key as Murray the mummy, Asher Blinkoff as Dennis Dracula-Loughran, Jim Gaffigan as Professor Abraham Van Helsing, and Molly Shannon as Wanda.

Jennifer Kluska and Derek Drymon co-direct Hotel Transylvania 4. Genndy Tartakovsky, who wrote the first three installments, has returned to write the script for the final movie. Tartakovsky also served as director for the prior movies. Originally, he wasn't going to write the fourth movie either, but volunteered to pen his own screenplay for the sequel after another script didn't match the tone of the series. Originally envisioned as a Christmas movie, the sequel was developed entirely remotely during the pandemic.

"It started, was it [2019]? They had another set of writers and, it didn't hit the tone," Tartakovsky told Collider last year. "And I thought I can provide the tone. And the writing goes faster for me than drawing obviously. They asked and then I decided to just do it then. It was from late last year through the first few months in the pandemic."

Hotel Transylvania: Transformania is scheduled to be released on July 23, 2021. Be sure to also watch out for the new official trailer to drop on Monday. The teaser video for the Hotel Transylvania 4 trailer comes to us from the official Twitter account Hotel Transylvania.