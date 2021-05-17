The official trailer has arrived for Hotel Transylvania: Transformania, the fourth and final installment of the Hotel Transylvania franchise. On Friday, a new teaser for the animated movie sequel was dropped along with the promise of the official trailer also coming on Monday. Ahead of the movie's premiere this summer, the trailer has now made its way online, and you can watch the video below.

While most of the voice cast is returning from the previous three movies, the voice of Dracula will now be played by Brian Hull. Previously, Sony tested the waters with Hull by having him voice Dracula in Monster Pets, an animated short film created to help promote the upcoming sequel. At the time, Hull posted about his casting in the short on Twitter, but it wasn't clear that he'd also be voicing the vampire in the movie with Adam Sandler not returning.

"Hey y'all! Sony just dropped a Hotel Transylvania short, Monster Pets, and you might hear someone very familiar as Drac," Hull said. "Anywho, enjoy the short! Super fun and had a blast voicing Dracula!!!

Hull isn't the first voice actor to fill in for Adam Sandler as the voice of Dracula. In the animated series adaptation of Hotel Transylvania, the vampire father was played by David Berni in the first season and Ivan Sherry in season 2. None of the voice cast from the movie was featured in the series either with Bryn McAuley providing the voice of Mavis Dracula.

For Hotel Transylvania 4, joining Hull will be a slew of returning voice actors, including Selena Gomez as Mavis, Dracula's 126-year-old daughter, and Andy Samberg as her human husband Johnny. Also featured in the voice cast are Kathryn Hahn as Ericka Van Helsing, Jim Gaffigan as Abraham Van Helsing, Steve Buscemi as Wayne the werewolf, David Spade as Griffin the invisible man, Fran Drescher as Eunice, Molly Shannon as Wanda the werewolf, Keegan-Michael Key as Murray the mummy, and Asher Blinkoff as Mavis and Johnny's son Dennis.

Jennifer Kluska and Derek Drymon co-direct Hotel Transylvania: Transformania after Genndy Tartakovsky helmed all three prior movies. Tartakovsky, who also co-wrote Hotel Transylvania 3 with Michael McCullers, also returned to write the script for the fourth installment. Originally, another script had been submitted for the sequel, but Tartakovsky boarded the project as that particular screenplay failed to match the tone of the other movies.

"They had another set of writers and it didn't hit the tone," Tartakovsky told Collider last year. "And I thought I can provide the tone. And the writing goes faster for me than drawing obviously. They asked and then I decided to just do it then. It was from late [2019] through the first few months in the pandemic."

In addition to voicing Mavis, Selena Gomez also served as an executive producer on the project alongside Tartakovsky and Michelle Murdocca. Alice Dewey Goldstone also served as producer. Hotel Transylvania: Transformania will be released in theaters on July 23, 2021. The new trailer comes to us courtesy of Sony Pictures Releasing.