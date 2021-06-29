The Hotel Transylvania series is one of the biggest animated franchises that isn't from Disney or Dreamworks. The first three films are directed by Genndy Tartakovsky, the creator of various animated TV shows like Samurai Jack, Dexter's Laboratory, and the original Star Wars: The Clone Wars. The latest installment Hotel Transylvania: Transformania has Derek Drymon Jennifer Kluska taking over directorial duties. A new poster shows off what we saw in the first trailer, which features the main monsters being transformed into humans.

Drac’s pack is back like you’ve never seen them before! #HotelTransylvania: Transformania only in theaters July 23. pic.twitter.com/nPOabsxKej — Hotel Transylvania (@HotelT) June 16, 2021

The first three films have been tremendously successful. While not necessarily hits with critics, the Hotel Transylvania movies have grossed over $1.3 billion worldwide. The series stars Adam Sandler as a much goofier Dracula, who owns a hotel where monsters can visit and escape the horrors of being around the human world. Adam isn't returning for this installment, though. This time out, Brian Hull is voicing Drac.

In the first Hotel Transylvania film, Johnny (Andy Samberg), a human, accidentally stumbles into the hotel. Convinced humans are nothing but dangerous, Dracula does whatever it takes to get rid of him. However, Dracula's daughter, Mavis (Selena Gomez), ends up falling in love with Johnny, creating a situation where Dracula has to learn to let go of his prejudices. The second film features Dracula trying to teach his new grandson the ways of the vampires. The most recent film saw the whole Transylvania crew going on a cruise that turned out to be a trap set up by Van Helsing (Jim Gaffigan).

The Hotel Transylvania films feature other hilarious voice actors, including David Spade, Steve Buscemi, Kevin James, Kathryn Hahn, Keegan-Michael Key, and even Mel Brooks.

Transformania is the fourth and supposedly final film in the franchise. However, there are several things which will be different in the film. Firstly, Tartakovsky will not be back to direct. The directing helm is being passed on to Jennifer Kluska and Derek Drymon. Sandler will also not be reprising his role as the voice of Dracula. In his place is Brian Hull, who also voiced the character in the short film Monster Pets.

Brian Hull is a popular voice actor who has a large following on YouTube. He gained popularity in 2014 when he recorded a version of himself singing "Let it Go" from Frozen while impersonating many Disney characters including Winnie the Pooh, Goofy, and Mickey Mouse. Hull also has many videos of himself traveling around Disney Parks and shocking the characters with his incredible impressions. Transformania is going to be his first feature film role. Brad Abrell will also be the new voice of Frankenstein, previously voiced by Kevin James.

The premise of Transformania will see Van Helsing's new weapon, the "Monsterfication Ray," go rogue, transforming monsters into humans and humans into monsters. Dracula, stripped of his powers, and Johnny, in his new monster body, have to team up in order to reverse the effects before they become permanent.

Hotel Transylvania 4: Transformania is set for a release date of July 23, and will be released only in theaters. If you haven't watched any of these movies yet, give them a chance as they make for a good time.