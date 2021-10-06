The fourth installment of the Hotel Transylvania franchise has caused a bit of a stir in the last few days. After skipping theaters and being bought by Amazon Prime Video in a $100 million deal to go direct to the streaming platform, it was assumed that the movie would still hold its release date of October 1st, bring a sure hit over the Halloween season. However, as the date came and went, many fans were quick to vent frustration with Amazon over the movie not arriving as expected. This led to Amazon Help tweeting a reply that apologized for the movie not being released as planned, and to stay tuned. After yesterday's outcry, or perhaps as was always the plan, Amazon has now updated the official release date to January 2022. Amazon Prime has offered an official press release.

SPECIAL ANNOUNCEMENT: Mark your calendars, #HotelTransylvania: Transformania will be releasing worldwide on @PrimeVideo January 14th. pic.twitter.com/jIBEKcIYSR — Sony Pictures Animation (@SonyAnimation) October 6, 2021

"Prime Video has licensed worldwide streaming rights (excluding China) for Hotel Transylvania: Transformania from Sony Pictures Animation. The fourth installment of the $1.3 billion family film franchise will premiere worldwide in over 240 countries and territories on Prime Video January 14, 2022."

"Drac and the Pack are back, like you've never seen them before inHotel Transylvania: Transformania. Reunite with your favorite monsters for an all-new adventure that presents Drac (Brian Hull) with his most terrifying task yet.Drac and his monster pals are all transformed into humans, and Johnny (Andy Samberg) becomes a monster! In their new mismatched bodies, Drac, stripped of his powers, and an exuberant Johnny, loving life as a monster, must team up and race across the globe to find a cure before it's too late, and before they drive each other crazy. With help from Mavis (Selena Gomez) and the hilariously human Drac Pack, the heat is on to find a way to switch themselves back before their transformations become permanent. The film also features the voices of Kathryn Hahn (Ericka), Steve Buscemi (Wayne), Molly Shannon (Wanda), David Spade (Griffin the Invisible Man), Keegan-Michael Key (Murray), Fran Drescher (Eunice), Brad Abrell (Frank), and Asher Blinkoff (Wesley the Wolf Pup)."

"The success of the Hotel Transylvania franchise over the years speaks for itself," said Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios. "Audiences around the world have fallen in love with the films created by the brilliant Genndy Tartakovsky, and the latest installment is the perfect ending to an incredible journey. We could not be more excited to work with Sony, Genndy, Jennifer Kluska, Derek Drymon, Selena Gomez and the talented producing team to bring this funny, heartwarming film to our customers early next year."

"The Hotel Transylvania franchise has been exceptional for Sony Pictures Animation, spanning nearly a decade and introducing the world to Genndy Tartakovsky's singular vision, and we're so proud of what our extraordinary directors Jennifer Kluska and Derek Drymon have brought to this special property," said Kristine Belson, president of Sony Pictures Animation. "These films have thrilled audiences and paved the way for so many artists working in CG animation, and now the family saga of Dracula and his daughter Mavis, son-in-law Johnny, and monster BFFs is coming to a close. We are thrilled to work with Amazon to bring this film to families everywhere."

For the final chapter of the Hotel Transylvania film series, franchise creator Genndy Tartakovsky returns as one of the screenwriters and executive producers. Selena Gomez will also serve as an executive producer, while reprising her role as Drac's daughter, Mavis, alongside Andy Samberg, returning as Johnny. Directed by Derek Drymon and Jennifer Kluska, the film is produced by Alice Dewey Goldstone and executive produced by Tartakovsky, Michelle Murdocca, and Gomez. The story is by Genndy Tartakovsky with a screenplay by Amos Vernon & Nunzio Randazzo and Genndy Tartakovsky.

Many fans were unhappy that the movie was not available to watch on October 1st on Amazon Prime Video, and it seems that even less are pleased that there will now be a further three months wait to see Drac and the gang on their last outing. Of course the place for people vent all of their grievances is social media, and vent they did.

While there are those who think the change in director, and the loss of the movie's lead in Adam Sandler, mean the film is possibly better suited to the modern equivalent of a straight to video release, it needs to be remembered that as a whole the Hotel Transylvania franchise has taken over $3 billion at the box office across its previous three installments. Despite losing Sandler, who has been replaced by Brian Hull as the voice of Dracula, and Brad Abrell being brought in to voice Frankenstein after the departure of Kevin James, many of the other cast members are back including Selena Gomez, Andy Samberg, David Spade, Steve Buscemi, Kathryn Hahn, Jim Gaffigan and Molly Shannon.

Hotel Transylvania: Transformation is now arriving on Amazon Prime Video on January 14th, 2022.

