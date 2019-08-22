Singer and actress Miley Cyrus has finally revealed the reason she was fired by Sony from Hotel Transylvania, telling her Twitter followers it was all because of a penis cake. Yes, you read the previous sentence correctly. On Thursday, the pop sensation touched on some of her famous firings in a thread of tweets, bringing up her dismissal from the hit animated movie. "I got kicked off Hotel Transylvania for buying Liam (Hemsworth) a penis cake for his birthday and licking it," Cyrus bluntly says. At the time, Cyrus was transitioning from her time as a Disney Channel star, and apparently Sony wasn't too keen on having the star of its next family movie appearing in such mature imagery.

I got kicked off hotel Transylvania for buying Liam a penis cake for his birthday and licking it. — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) August 22, 2019

According to a source close to Sony, Miley Cyrus was fired because she took photos of herself licking the cake, and posted them online. The studio, after having seen said photos, became increasingly nervous about Miley participating in a family movie. At the time, it circulated in the press that Cyrus had stepped away from the project to figure out her career having just left Disney.

Miley Cyrus was reported widely in the media to be a part of Hotel Transylvania, and no official reason was given for her exit at that time. If all went as planned, Cyrus would have lent her voice to Mavis, Dracula's 118-year-old daughter. Following her exit, Selena Gomez replaced Cyrus as Mavis, joining co-stars Adam Sandler, Andy Samberg, Kevin James, Fran Drescher, and Steve Buscemi. Released in 2012, the story follows Count Dracula running a hotel where the world's monsters can come to take a break away from human civilization. The movie was a tremendous hit at the box office, bringing about two official sequels in 2015 and 2018. A fourth installment is set to be released in 2021.

In her comment thread on Twitter, Cyrus also shed some light on several other times she's gotten herself into trouble in the past. This includes experimenting with and making chart-topping songs about drug use, cheating in relationships when she was younger, and losing out on a massive deal with Wal-Mart for "ripping a bong." The series of confessions seem to be related to rumors of the pop star's promiscuous nature relating to her husband Liam Hemsworth filing for divorce. "I can admit to a lot of things but I refuse to admit that my marriage ended because of cheating," Cyrus emphatically says.

Of course, Sony is already taking a beating in social media as most of us are aware. Infamously, the company's negotiations with Marvel/Disney to include Spider-Man in more MCU movies broke down, ending the web-slinger's run with the Avengers. Fans have since been pleading for both sides to reach a deal to keep the character around, as removing him creates a huge hole in planned Marvel movie storylines. Moviegoers were apparently able to forgive the company for booting Cyrus over raunchy pastry pictures, but this fiasco with the MCU is probably going to keep people angry for a long time.

Cyrus may have lost out on Hotel Transylvania, but her career has otherwise been just fine. She has since appeared as a judge on The Voice and in movies like So Undercover and A Very Murray Christmas. More recently, she starred in an episode of the Netflix series Black Mirror. The pop star's tweet about her Hotel Transylvania firing comes to us from Miley Cyrus on Twitter.