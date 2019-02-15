Rob Zombie on Broadway? Even the rocker and director knows that it sounds crazy, but it's something he's at least toyed with in his head over the years. Specifically, Zombie thinks that his directorial debut House Of 1000 Corpses would work well as a Broadway musical. Does that mean anyone is crazy enough to actually make this happen? Not necessarily, but stranger things have happened, even, arguably, when it comes to this movie specifically.

This came up when Rob Zombie was recently a guest on Larry King's talk show. While taking fan questions from social media, someone asked if there's anything that he wants to do with his life that he hasn't already had the chance to do. Surprisingly, Zombie took the opportunity to reveal that he's put at least some thought into the idea of House of 1000 Corpses as a musical. Here's what he had to say about it.

"As crazy as it sounds, I feel that my first film House of 1000 Corpses, which is kinda campy in a weird way, which is why at the time I wasn't that thrilled with it, I think would make a great Broadway musical. Because it's very much, when you go to Broadway now it's like Spider-Man, it's The Addams Family, it's Spamalot, you know? So that movie would translate well, I think because it's just ridiculous."

Nobody is saying that the Spamalot crowd is going to be lining up around the block to see House of 1000 Corpses: The Musical, but the man may have a point. Not only that but Rob Zombie, prior to his life as a director, established himself as a very successful musician in White Zombie and later with his solo career, which is still going strong. So why not marry the two career paths with a stage show? He's also shown he has a realy knack for stage art and direction, not with his own live shows, which are quite theatrical, but also with the stand-up showcase he's directed for Tom Papa, which shows he can do a lot with just one guy on stage telling jokes.

House of 1000 Corpses had a long, troubled road to release. It was initially shot in 2000 for Universal, who then shelved it over concerns stemming from its graphic and violent nature. Eventually, Rob Zombie purchased the rights to his movie from the studio and it was then distributed by Lionsgate in 2003, nearly three full years after it was completed. The movie found success and led to a sequel, The Devil's Rejects, in 2005, with a third installment, Three From Hell, set to arrive later this year.

There is already a great deal of hype within the horror community for Three From Hell and that could, in turn, revive interest in House of 1000 Corpses. That's not to say that Rob Zombie is actually going to try and make this happen, or that there would be enough of an audience for such a thing to justify its existence, but it's fascinating that this is something he's even considered. Be sure to check out the interview clip from the Larry King YouTube channel below.