Universal Studios Hollywood and Universal Orlando Resort take guests on a relentless tour through multi-platinum recording artist and filmmaker Rob Zombie's twisted House Of 1000 Corpses, inspired by Lionsgate's 2003 cult classic horror film, as part of this year's Halloween Horror Nights event, beginning in September.

The terrifying House of 1000 Corpses mazes bring to life the movie's offbeat roadside tourist attraction, Captain Spaulding's Museum of Monsters and Madmen, and introduces guests to some of the country's most infamous serial killers, including Dr. Satan, a demented surgeon who has gone mad.

Without a moment to catch their breath, guests will venture to the chaotic home of the Firefly family, a sadistic clan of psychotic killers, where the psychosis deepens and the depraved thrive. It is a chilling journey into the netherworld of terror that weaves its way through a cavernous network of dark tunnels within the bowels of the house. Populated by the degenerate victims of Dr. Satan's debauched operations, legions of tortured creatures shuffle about as Dr. Satan continues his twisted medical practice, eagerly awaiting a new installment of victims.

Halloween Horror Nights begins Friday, September 6 in Orlando and on Friday, September 13 in Hollywood. Additional details about the events will be revealed soon. Tickets for Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood and Universal Orlando Resort are on sale now.

