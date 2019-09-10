Could Rob Zombie be adding Broadway musical creator to his resume? Crazy as that may sound, the musician and director is truly considering turning his first movie House Of 1000 Corpses into a stage show. This idea first came up in an interview with Larry King last year. While it seemed like something wild the rock star and director might have just said in passing, Zombie would totally consider doing it for real.

I recently had the chance to speak with Rob Zombie in honor of his new movie 3 From Hell, which hits theaters for three nights only next week. During our conversation, the topic of this House of 1,000 Corpses Broadway musical came up. Here's what he had to say about it.

"Oh that's something I would totally consider doing, because it's something that I think really lends itself to that. Because that movie, in particular, is so theatrical and so over the top, that it seems like it would work. Especially these days, where you have everything from Spider-Man, to Beetlejuice, to The Addams Family as a Broadway play. I've made no moves yet to try and make that happen but it is a backburner thing in my mind all the time."

While Rob Zombie makes it clear no progress has been made on this proposed venture, he's certainly serious about the prospect. Echoing his previous comments on the matter, there are plenty of shows on Broadway, or at least shows that were on Broadway, that could potentially pave the way for something like this. Granted, bringing the Firefly Family to the stage would certainly be a bloodier endeavor, but still, it's easy to see where he's coming from.

House of 1,000 Corpses marked Rob Zombie's transition from best-selling rock music icon to horror movie filmmaker. But the transition was a bit bumpy, to say the least. The movie was initially shot in 2000 for Universal. Yet, they eventually shelved it due to the violence and graphic content. It sat collecting dust for several years before Zombie purchased the rights to the horror flick from the studio himself. Lionsgate ultimately stepped in to distribute in 2003. That proved to be successful and led to a sequel, The Devil's Rejects, in 2005 and the upcoming finale to the trilogy, 3 From Hell.

All of this to say, Rob Zombie worked very hard to make that movie happen. So why not dust off Dr. Satan, Captain Spaulding, Baby and Otis for some big and bloody musical antics? We'll have to see if Zombie ever finds the time to make this a reality. In the meantime, 3 From Hell will play in theaters across the country on September 16, 17 and 18. Those interested in checking out Zombie's latest can head on over to Fathom Events for tickets. Be sure to keep an eye out for our full interview with Zombie, which we'll be dropping very soon.