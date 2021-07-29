MGM has just released all new character posters for their upcoming biopic House of Gucci. The film, directed by Ridley Scott, tells the story of Patrizia Reggiani, played by Lady Gaga, who was tried and convicted of orchestrating the assassination of her ex-husband and former head of the Gucci fashion house Maurizio Gucci, portrayed by Adam Driver.

It's a stellar cast including Jared Leto, Jeremy Irons, Jack Huston, Reeve Carney, Salma Hayek, and Al Pacino. The film is based on the 2001 true crime novel, 'The House of Gucci: A Sensational Story of Murder, Madness, Glamour, and Greed' by Sara Gay Forden. Check 'em out! The fans are astounded.

Jared Leto looks like Rembrandt painted Jeffrey Tambor — Phil (@MTL_WINGS) July 29, 2021

How tf is this Jared Leto 🤯 — Conquest (@Tall_BlackJesus) July 29, 2021

I don’t know, I assume he did a FACE-OFF swap with some accountant — your mom (@krispekitty) July 29, 2021

the QUEEN — Signore Yuri 🇮🇹 (@chromatga1) July 29, 2021

THIS POSTER ONLY DESERVES AN OSCAR — o (@BumpDrunk) July 29, 2021

SLAY ME QUEEN pic.twitter.com/l39tOwobJl — Olivia ♡ fan account 💋 (@GagaxRen) July 29, 2021

I swear most of the movie going public these days doesn’t even know who Jeremy Irons is and it’s an absolute travesty bc he’s such a brilliant actor!! — 🏴‍☠️🧚🏻‍♀️ 🍀Dinna Fash🍀 🧚🏻‍♀️🏴‍☠️ #Depphead (@PrincessRump) July 29, 2021

I hope the film and Al's role lives up to this poster because I could see him getting his tenth Oscar nomination for this. 🙏 — bonny (@bonnystill) July 29, 2021

House of Gucci has cause quite a stir among the Gucci family, as you can imagine. In January 2021, during an interview with Italian magazine 'Novella 2000,' Patrizia Reggiani approved that Gaga would portray her and commented she "immensely" likes her, saying "she's a genius." However, in March, Reggiani gave an interview to the Agenzia Nazionale Stampa Associata (ANSA) where she stated she was "annoyed" that Gaga had not contacted her to meet her and claimed that "it is not an economic question. I won't get a cent from the film. It is a question of good sense and respect."

Later that month, it was confirmed that the producers did not want Gaga to meet her and they were "aware of not wanting to endorse or support the awful crime" she committed, saying Gaga had watched much footage and many documentaries, and read books about her life.

Patricia Gucci, who is Maurizio Gucci's second cousin, told the Associated Press, in the name of the Gucci family, they were "truly disappointed" by the movie. "They are stealing the identity of a family to make a profit, to increase the income of the Hollywood system." She added, "Our family has an identity, privacy. We can talk about everything, but there is a borderline that cannot be crossed".

"My grandfather (Aldo Gucci) was a very handsome man, like all the Guccis, and very tall, blue eyes and very elegant. He is being played by Al Pacino, who is not very tall already, and this photo shows him as fat, short, with sideburns, really ugly. Shameful, because he doesn't resemble him at all," Patrizia said.

As for Jared Leto's portrayal of her father, Paolo Gucci? "Horrible, horrible. I still feel offended," she said, adding that her family will decide on their next steps after seeing the finished film. The expected release date is November 24, 2021. I'm sure there will be some feedback.