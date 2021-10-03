A new poster for Ridley Scott's upcoming biographical crime thriller, House of Gucci, assembles the movie's stellar cast, transforming them into the well-dressed, but far from well-meaning, ensemble of real-life characters. Inviting you to "Join The Family" this Thanksgiving, the poster reminds us once again of the stacked cast, each of whom could be given a lot of attention come awards season.

The poster brings together the movie's core cast, with Lady Gaga as Patrizia Reggiani standing front-and-centre of this legacy that is worth killing for. Flanking her to the left and the right are Adam Driver as Maurizio Gucci, Jeremy Irons as Rodolfo Gucci, Al Pacino as Aldo Gucci, and Jared Leto as Paolo Gucci, who once again looks unrecognizable thanks to his double-chin and receding hairline.

House of Gucci sees Lady Gaga return to the big screen for the first time since her Oscar-nominated performance in Bradley Cooper's Awards-darling A Star is Born back in 2018. The movie finds the singer and actress starring as Patrizia Reggiani, the ex-wife of Maurizio Gucci (Adam Driver), who was tried and convicted of orchestrating the fashion icon's assassination on the steps of his office in 1995. The trial quickly became a media sensation, revealing that after 12 years of marriage and two children, Gucci had decided to leave Reggiani for another woman.

During this time, Patrizia Reggiani was diagnosed with a brain tumor, which her children blamed for her actions and assassination plan. Reggiani was dubbed the "Black Widow" by the press and was sentenced to 29 years, although her sentence was reduced after a successful appeal on the grounds that her brain tumor had affected her behavior. Reggiani went on to serve 18 years in jail before being let out in 2016.

Directed by Ridley Scott, and based on the 2001 book The House of Gucci: A Sensational Story of Murder, Madness, Glamour, and Greed by Sara Gay Forden, the official synopsis for House of Gucci reads "inspired by the shocking true story of the family empire behind the Italian fashion house of Gucci. Spanning three decades of love, betrayal, decadence, revenge, and ultimately murder, we see what a name means, what it's worth, and how far a family will go for control."

Along with Lady Gaga and the main cast featured on the poster, the rest of the supporting cast includes the likes of Salma Hayek, Jack Huston, Reeve Carney, Camille Cottin, Mădălina Diana Ghenea, Mehdi Nebbou, and Miloud Mourad Benamara.

The real-life events behind House of Gucci are controversial to say the least, with the upcoming adaptation having already been poorly received by Patrizia Gucci, one of Maurizio Gucci's second cousins, who has since publicly denounced Ridley Scott's cinematic interpretation of events, describing them as being far from true to life. "We are truly disappointed," she told The Associated Press earlier this year. "I speak on behalf of the family. (The filmmakers) are stealing the identity of a family to make a profit, to increase the income of the Hollywood system."

"Our family has an identity, privacy," she continued. "We can talk about everything, but there is a borderline that cannot be crossed." House of Gucci is scheduled to be released in the United States movie theaters on November 24, 2021, by United Artists Releasing.