The first set photos have now emerged from director Ridley Scott's upcoming crime drama, which will now reportedly be titled House of Gucci, with the behind-the-scenes images giving us our first look at Adam Driver and Lady Gaga in character. House of Gucci is currently filming in Italy, with Driver starring as Italian fashion house boss Maurizio Gucci, with Lady Gaga set to play his ex-wife, Patrizia Reggiani. While these images do not give too much away, they certainly do hint at the extravagant production, locations and costumes that are sure that will bring this ridiculously dramatic true story to life.

Behind the scenes Adam Driver & Lady Gaga on set #HouseofGucci March 8, 2021 part 1 pic.twitter.com/91noRAg0cW — The Adam Driver Files (@AdamDriverFiles) March 8, 2021

Lady Gaga return to the big screen for the first time since her Oscar nominated performance in Bradley Cooper's Awards-darling A Star is Born back in 2018. House of Gucci finds the singer and actress starring as Patrizia Reggiani, the ex-wife of Maurizio Gucci (Driver), who was tried and convicted of orchestrating the fashion icon's assassination on the steps of his office in 1995. The trial quickly became a media sensation, revealing that after 12 years of marriage and two children, Gucci had decided to leave Reggiani for another woman.

Adam Driver spotted behind the scenes on set of #HouseofGucci March 9, 2021 pic.twitter.com/9AWUfzfjOb — The Adam Driver Files (@AdamDriverFiles) March 9, 2021

During this time, Patrizia Reggiani was diagnosed with a brain tumor, which her children blamed for her actions and assassination plan. Reggiani was dubbed the "Black Widow" by the press and was sentenced to 29 years, although her sentence was reduced after a successful appeal on the grounds that her brain tumor had affected her behavior. Reggiani went on to serve 18 years in jail before being let out in 2016.

Adam Driver and Lady Gaga are just too of the names attached the project, which has garnered the kind of ensemble cast that dreams, and cinematic classics, are made of. Oscar winning actor Jeremy Irons recently joined the movie, taking over from a previously attached Robert De Niro as Rodolfo Gucci, father of Maurizio Gucci. Academy Award winners Jared Leto and Al Pacino are also on board as Paolo Gucci and Aldo Gucci respectively, with Jack Huston and Reeve Carney also due to appear.

House of Gucci has been a sought-after project since its conception, with Netflix and other streaming platforms fighting to work with director Ridley Scott to get the movie made. Giannina Scott will produce the movie with husband Ridley through the couple's Scott Free banner and has previously discussed the passion project importance to both her and Scott. "This project has long been a labor of love for both Ridley and me," she said of the movie. "The story is so epic, the stakes so high and the characters so richly drawn that we were determined to get it to the big screen. To say we are thrilled to be teaming with Mike De Luca and his brilliant film group at MGM is an understatement. We can't wait to see this come to life next year."

House of Gucci comes courtesy of MGM and Gladiator director Ridley Scott, with the movie due to be based on the book The House of Gucci: A Sensational Story of Murder, Madness, Glamour, and Greed by Sara Gay Forden. The adaptation is being scripted by Roberto Bentivegna and will be produced by Scott with Scott Free Productions, Giannina Scott, and Kevin Walsh. House of Gucci is scheduled to be released in the United States on November 24, 2021. This comes to us from Twitter user The Adam Driver Files.