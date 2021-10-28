Another new trailer has been released for House of Gucci. Starring Lady Gaga alongside a strong ensemble cast, the movie is the latest feature from legendary filmmaker Ridley Scott. It is set to be released in theaters next month, and ahead of the premiere, you can watch the new official trailer below.

Ridley Scott directs House of Gucci. Becky Johnston conceived the story and co-wrote the screenplay with Roberto Bentivegna. The official logline reads: "House of Gucci is inspired by the shocking true story of the family empire behind the Italian fashion house of Gucci. Spanning three decades of love, betrayal, decadence, revenge, and ultimately murder, we see what a name means, what it's worth, and how far a family will go for control."

Along with Lady Gaga, the movie stars Adam Driver, Al Pacino, Jared Leto, Salma Hayek, Camille Cottin, Jack Huston, Jeremy Irons, Mãdãlina Ghenea, Reeve Carney, and Youssef Kerkour. Some character posters that were previously released provide another look at the main characters. It will be interesting to see how this one performs at the box office, but considering the levels of talent in the cast and crew, there seems to be a lot of anticipation around the movie.

Not everyone is thrilled about the release. Patrizia Gucci, speaking on behalf of the Gucci family, told The Associated Press earlier this year: "We are truly disappointed. I speak on behalf of the family. They are stealing the identity of a family to make a profit, to increase the income of the Hollywood system....Our family has an identity, privacy. We can talk about everything. but there is a borderline that cannot be crossed."

The family also expressed concerns over Ridley Scott and Lady Gaga's lack of contact with the Guccis, coupled with alleged inaccuracies from the original book that are included in House of Gucci. There is also concern over casting major actors to play people not connected with the murder with the feeling that creative liberties will be taken with the real story. As of now, Gucci says the family will wait to see the finished movie before deciding upon the next course of action, teasing that some sort of legal action could be taken.

Gaga plays Patrizia Reggiani, the ex-wife of famed fashion designer Maurizio Gucci (Adam Driver) who hired a hitman to kill him in 1995. Of the role, the singer told the Wall Street Journal, "I knew I was about to play a murderer. I also knew how Tony [Bennett] feels about Italians being represented in film in terms of crime. I wanted to make a real person out of Patrizia, not a caricature. ... I felt the best way to honor Maurizio and Italians was for my performance to be authentic, from the perspective of a woman. Not an Italian-American woman, but an Italian woman."

House of Gucci is scheduled to be released in movie theaters on Nov. 24, 2021. It will be followed by a release in the United Kingdom on Nov. 26. After a run in theaters, the movie will be made available for streaming on Paramount+.