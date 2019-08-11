October 1st can't come fast enough as Universal is set to release The House of Hitchcock Collection limited Blu-ray set. The set will contain 15 iconic Alfred Hitchcock movies from the acclaimed director's illustrious career including Psycho, The Birds, Rear Window, Vertigo and North by Northwest, 7 episodes of Alfred Hitchcock Presents, 3 episodes of The Alfred Hitchcock Hour and over 15 hours of bonus features. Limited edition extras include blueprints of the infamous Psycho house, movie poster art cards for all the films, a booklet about Hitchcock's work, all housed inside a replica of the Psycho house.

The House of Hitchcock blu-ray set movies:

Saboteur (1942)

Shadow of a Doubt (1943)

Rope (1948)

Rear Window (1954)

The Trouble with Harry (1955)

The Man Who Knew Too Much (1956)

Vertigo (1958)

North by Northwest (1959)

Psycho (1960)

The Birds (1963)

Marnie (1964)

Torn Curtain (1966)

Topaz (1969)

Frenzy (1972)

Family Plot (1976)

The House of Hitchcock blu-ray set extras:

• 7 TV Episodes from Alfred Hitchcock Presents

• 3 TV Episodes from The Alfred Hitchcock Hour

• Documentaries

• Expert (Audio) Commentaries

• Interviews

• Screen Tests

• And Much More

Universally recognized as the Master of Suspense, the legendary Alfred Hitchcock directed some of cinema's most thrilling and unforgettable classics. You can pre-order The House of Hitchcock today.