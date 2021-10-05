We have our first look at some actual footage from House of the Dragon. Ahead of WarnerMedia's European launch this month, HBO Max premiered a new teaser trailer for the upcoming Game of Thrones spinoff series set "200 years before the fall of the throne." Despite the controversial ending of its parent series, it may be exciting to see this new footage, which fans can do by watching the teaser below.

The new teaser gives us a good look at many of the new characters we will be meeting in House of the Dragon. Several new cast members were also announced along with the release of the teaser. Joining the show for its first season are Wil Johnson as Ser Vaemond Velaryon, John Macmillan as Ser Laenor Velaryon, Savannah Steyn as Lady Laena Velayron, and Theo Nate as Ser Laenor Velaryon.

House of the Dragon also stars Paddy Considine as King Viserys I Targaryen, Emma D'Arcy as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen, Olivia Cooke as Lady Alicent Hightower, Matt Smith as Prince Daemon Targaryen, Rhys Ifans as Ser Otto Hightower, Steve Toussaint as Lord Coryls Velaryon, Eve Best as Princess Rhaenys Velaryon, Sonoya Mizuno as Mysaria, Faben Frankel as Ser Criston Cole, and Graham McTAvish as Ser Harrold Westerling.

The spinoff is based on George R. R. Martin's 2018 novel Fire & Blood, chronicling the beginning of the end of House Targaryen along with the events leading up to the "Dance of the Dragons." Martin is developing the series for HBO Max alongside Ryan J. Condal. The series will not have the involvement of Game of Thrones developers David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, who've since moved on to Netflix. Some may say that's a good thing, as the ending of that show is infamous for its negative reception with fans.

While Game of Thrones seemed to wrap its incredible run on HBO on a sour note, its success cannot be denied. The series was watched by millions across the world along with regularly scooping up big wins at awards season every year. It will certainly be a challenge for any new show to try and replicate this success, even an official spinoff series, but that's the goal that HBO is hoping for with the launch of House of the Dragon.

Other upcoming shows for HBO Max are being teased for the company's European launch event. Also unveiled is a new look at John Cena in Peacemaker, James Gunn's series continuation of The Suicide Squad. The Sex and the City sequel series , And Just Like That..., is also on the horizon with new teases for the show coming from HBO Max.

HBO Max will officially launch in Sweden, Denmark, Norway, Finland, Spain, and Andorra on Oct. 26, 2021. More European territories will follow in 2022. As for House of the Dragon, it's slated to arrive sometime in 2022 as well with an exact date yet to be named. The first season will consist of ten episodes. There have been rumblings of other Game of Thrones spinoffs at HBO and HBO Max, but nothing else has been made official just yet.