28 years after the first House Party movie hit theaters, New Line is returning to the franchise with a new House Party movie from NBA superstar LeBron James. While no director is attached at this time, LeBron James will produce with his SpringHill Entertainment partner, Maverick Carter, with the duo setting Atlanta writers Stephen Glover and Jamal Olori to write the screenplay. Here's what LeBron James had to say in a statement, stressing that this project is not a full reboot.

"This is definitely not a reboot. It's an entirely new look for a classic movie. Everyone I grew up with loved House Party. To partner with this creative team to bring a new House Party to a new generation is unbelievable."

No plot details have surfaced at this time, but LeBron James' producing partner Maverick Carter did hint that there could be quite the star-studded soundtrack, stating that, "we're trying out some ideas for musicians to be cast in and to be a part of the project". He also added that, as of now, there are no plans for LeBron James to appear in an on-camera role, although it does remain a possibility. The basketball star has been in high demand after his performance in the Universal comedy Trainwreck. Here's what Maverick Carter had to say about the possibility of a LeBron James cameo.

"There's no plan for it now, but he's a fantastic actor, and if he wants a role, Stephen will find a great role to put him in."

One possibility for the soundtrack could be LeBron James' close friend Drake, who is collaborating with SpringHill Entertainment on a Netflix crime drama entitled Top Boy and a documentary on NBA legend Vince Carter entitled The Carter Effect. This is also said to be the first narrative movie project from SpringHill Entertainment, and not the highly-anticipated Space Jam 2, which is not ready yet, with Carter stating that the project is, "a ways off." SpringHill's current slate includes a Netflix limited series about entrepreneur/activist Madam C.J. Walker, with Oscar winning actress Octavia Spencer starring an executive producing. They are also producing the Starz's docuseries Warriors of Liberty City, centering on a Florida youth football team that has produced more than 40 NFL players, along with the hit NBC series The Wall, which just wrapped its second season.

LeBron James made headlines back in the fall when he dressed up as the iconic IT villain Pennywise for Halloween. The House Party movies starred the rap duo Kid N Play, with the first movie also starring Martin Lawrence and Tisha-Campbell-Martin, two years before their hit series Martin would debut. The movie would end up spawning the 1991 sequel House Party 2 and 1994's House Party 3, along with straight-to-video sequels such as 2011's House Party 4: Down to the Last Minute and 2013's House Party: Tonight's the Night. The Hollywood Reporter broke the news on this House Party project earlier today.