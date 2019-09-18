New Line Cinema's remake of the 90s comedy classic House Party has just taken a major step forward. The studio has tapped Calmatic, the director of Lil Nas X's Old Town Road music video, to make his feature directorial debut with the project. NBA star LeBron James, who has been making inroads in Hollywood, is set to produce the remake via his SpringHill Entertainment production company.

According to a new report, Calmatic landed the gig not long after winning an MTV Video Music Award for his work on Old Town Road. The Lil Nas X single, the remix version featuring country music icon Billy Ray Cyrus, recently had a record-breaking run at the top of the Billboard charts, and much of that was thanks to the star-studded video, which included a cameo from Chris Rock. While it's only a music video, few things in modern pop culture have proved to be so dominant and pervasive. As such, it put him on Hollywood's radar and now, he's making the jump to features.

House Party was originally released in 1990 and starred hip-hop duo Kid 'N Play. It was directed by Reginald Hudlin and went on to become something of a hit, grossing $26 million working from a tiny $2.5 million budget. The comedy also did quite well on home video. Ultimately that led to a string of sequels, including 1991's House Party 2, 1994's House Party 3, the direct-to-video House Party 4: Down to the Last Minute in 2001 and House Party: Tonight's the Night, which was released in 2012. The original remains a well-liked 90s classic, currently boasting a 96 percent critical approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. The sequels didn't fare quite as well in that department, but this series has endured for nearly three decades. That counts for something.

Related: House Party Remake Is Happening with Producer LeBron James

The original House Party centers on Play, whose parents are out of town. In their absence, he's planning a house party to end all house parties. His best friend, Kid, wants to go more than anything, with the knowledge that the hottest girl in school, Sydney, is sure to be in attendance. But when Kid gets into a fight at school, his father grounds him, putting his plans in jeopardy. Still determined to make it, Kid sneaks out of his house and faces one calamitous obstacle after another as he makes his way to Play's house and the party of the year.

Stephen Glover and Jamal Olori (Atlanta) wrote the screenplay. There is no word on casting just yet, nor is it clear how soon production could get underway. Maverick Carter is set to produce alongside LeBron James, with Spencer Beighley and Jamal Henderson overseeing the project. With a director in place, things are trending in the right direction. We'll be sure to keep you posted as any further details on the project are made available. This news comes to us via Deadline.