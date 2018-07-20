Just when you thought it was safe to go home, SRS Cinema has announced their monster opus, House Shark, will be hitting retail stores and VOD outlets on July 24th. Among the notable locations are Walmart and Best Buy stores (7/24), Family Video (7/31) and online via Itunes, Amazon and Vudu (7/24).

Billed as "JAWS in a house!", the movie also has a new wide release trailer debuting on Youtube at :

The first "official" trailer, covered by Movieweb, has garnered over a 750k views so far (and is still going strong).

You're gonna need a bigger house! When Frank (Trey Harrison) finds his happy home under attack by a dangerous but largely unknown breed of shark, he's enlists the aid of the world's only "House Shark" Expert, Zachary (Michael Merchant), and a grizzled former real estate agent, Abraham (Wes Reid), to embark on a desperate quest to destroy the beast and claim back his life. It's JAWS in a house! From writer/director Ron Bonk (She Kills, Clay).

House Shark will be in retailers across North America as well as online giant Amazon.com, as well as several VOD outlets including Cinedigm, Cool Nerd Kiosk, Google Tvod, Indemand, Hoopla, Xbox, and Vubiquity among others. It is also set for release in Japan with deals closing soon for Germany, India & Malaysia.

"House Shark" was produced by Howard Gromero (Ms. Cannibal Holocaust), Jonathan Straiton (Night of Something Strange) and Tim Ritter (Truth or Dare: A Critical Madness). The score was composed by Emmett Van Slyke (She Kills) with special effects by Marcus Koch (100 Tears, American Guinea Pig series).