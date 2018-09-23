The House with a Clock in Its Walls easily took the number one spot at this weekend's sleepy box office, taking in $26.8 million. Eli Roth's adaptation of the popular children's book ended up beating expectations and is the director's highest opening of his career. IMAX, which showed Michael Jackson's Thriller in 3D before the film, brought in $2.5 million of The House With a Clock in Its Walls total earnings. A Simple Favor took the second spot this weekend with $10.4 million, moving up from number three last week.

The Nun earned $10.2 million in its third week in theaters, landing at number three this weekend at the box office. To date, the horror film has grossed $100 million domestically and $292.6 million worldwide. Shane Black's The Predator fell over 64 percent since last weekend and brought in $8.7 million. The film has faced a lot of criticism and the controversy surrounding Black hiring a registered sex offender definitely has not helped matters. The movie ended up at number four this weekend after debuting at number one last weekend.

Crazy Rich Asians stayed at number five this weekend after earning $6.5 million. The film has made $159.4 million domestically and $206.4 million worldwide since its release six weeks ago. White Boy Rick took the sixth spot, with $5 million. The movie is based on a true story set in 1980s Detroit at the height of the crack epidemic and the War on Drugs and has been getting positive reviews, while family members of the main character have been angry with the way that they were portrayed on the big screen.

Jennifer Garner's revenge film Peppermint moved up from the number seven position last week to number six for this weekend, earning $3.7 million. To date, the movie has brought in $30.3 million domestically and $36.3 million worldwide. Michael Moore's anti-Trump documentary Fahrenheit 11/9 debuted at number seven this week with a disappointing $3.1 million. It had been estimated that Moore's documentary would open with twice as much as it actually earned.

Rounding out the top ten this weekend is The Meg and Searching, coming in at number nine and ten, respectively. The Jason Statham-starring giant shark movie has been a monster at the box office since its late summer release, having earned $2.3 million this weekend for a grand total of $516.4 million worldwide. John Cho's Searching brought in $2.1 million in its fifth weekend in theaters. You can check out the rest of this weekend's box office number over at Box Office Mojo.