The Predator, despite some bad press and a lot of negative buzz, managed to come out on top at the box office last weekend with a $24.6 million take. Considering the not-so-great word of mouth, director Shane Black's revival of the franchise is likely to take a pretty steep dive and will surrender its crown. This week will be won by the family-friendly The House With a Clock in Its Walls. Other newcomers this weekend include Michael Moore's Fahrenheit 11/9 and Life Itself.

The House with a Clock in Its Walls is getting favorable reviews so far and is pretty fascinating. The PG, kid-friendly flick comes from Eli Roth, a man known for gore and horror who, just earlier this year, released a remake of Death Wish starring Bruce Willis. Roth's latest, which stars Jack Black and Cate Blanchett, looks to take the top spot with $22 to $25 million this weekend.

Alas, The Predator isn't going to be the saving grace for the franchise many hoped it would be. The movie will likely see a steep drop and will be lucky to bring in $12 million this weekend. On the flipside, Paul Feig's A Simple Favor has garnered great buzz and should holdover quite well, as it also looks to be in the same range as The Predator for its second weekend gross. It could be very close, as the thriller, which stars Anna Kendrick and Blake Lively, is looking at adding another $11 million or so to its box office total.

Rounding out the top five will be another couple of holdovers. The Nun, despite generally negative reviews, has done quite well for itself and should come in at the number four spot with another $9 million or so. Then comes Crazy Rich Asians, which has proved to be a monster hit for Warner Bros. thus far. The rom-com, which features an all Asian cast and was something of a gamble, has paid off handsomely, to the tune of nearly $200 million worldwide. Another $5 to $6 million this weekend will help the movie cross that landmark in the very near future.

Newcomer Fahrenheit 11/9, which comes from acclaimed documentarian Michael Moore, looks to capitalize on the topical nature of President Trump as the midterm elections approach. The doc should just miss the top five with around $5 million. Amazon's Life Itself is getting a wide release in about 1,500 theaters, but poor reviews are going to prevent it from doing big business. Other newcomers this week in specialty and limited release include Neon's Assassination Nation, the Joaquin Phoenix and John C. Reilly western The Sisters Brothers and I Think We're Alone Now, which stars Peter Dinklage and Dakota Fanning. Be sure to check out our full list of box office predictions and check back with us on Sunday for the full list of estimates. These numbers were provided by Box Office Mojo.