It's true. How High 3 is officially happening. What's more, the upcoming sequel will reunite original stars and music legends Method Man and Redman. The news was revealed as Cliff Smith, aka Method Man, has launched a new production company alongside his manager, Shauna Garr. Titled Six AM, An Entertainment Co., the company has already lined up its first project, and it should make fans of the original 2001 comedy quite happy.

According to the report announcing the launch of Six AM, How High 3 will be the first project on the company's slate. Universal 1440 has already purchased the project and it is explicitly stated that it has the "goal of reuniting Method Man and Redman." The pair of rappers previously starred in the original How High, which was released by Universal Pictures in 2001. Unfortunately, specific details are slim for the time being. There is no word yet on who will be in the director's chair. It also hasn't been revealed who is writing the screenplay.

How High was directed by Jesse Dylan. It only made $31 million at the box office against a reported $20 million budget. But back in 2001, the home video market was far more robust. The movie eventually found its audience. How High 2 didn't come until much later. Released in 2019, the movie featured Lil Yachty and DC Young Fly in the lead roles. Method Man and Redman were not involved. The sequel was released directly on home video and didn't appear to have much of an impact upon its initial release. In 2018, during a chat on The Grass Routes Podcast, Redman had this to say about the sequel.

"Me and Meth were not aware of the transaction of this movie,. My thing is, you have the Red and Meth brand that [helped build] and create this... those are all our ideas. When the new deal came about, we weren't involved in it."

Cliff "Method Man" Smith has had quite the acting career, aside from his successful music career. He has amassed more than 100 credits, starring recently in shows like Power Book II: Ghost and Teenage Bounty Hunters. But he has begun branching out into producing. Most notably, Smith was an executive producer on Wu-Tang: An American Saga. He also produced the series Method & Red, which partnered him with Redman and aired in 2004. Method Man also hosts the Marvel/Method podcast, which was produced for SiriusXM.

Method Man was a member of the Wu-Tang Clan who went on to have a tremendously successful solo career. As for Shauna Garr, she got her start in game shows working on Wheel of Fortune before becoming a segment producer for MTV. Garr has been working with Smith dating back to the original How High. But the creation of Six AM will undoubtedly expand the scope of their creative partnership. How High 3 does not yet have a release date set. We'll be sure to keep you posted as any further details are made available. This news comes to us via Variety.