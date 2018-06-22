A mysterious apocalypse causes the spread of misinformation and violence in the new trailer for Netflix's How It Ends. Forest Whitaker stars alongside Theo James in the intense trailer, which teases that there's something else going on under the surface. Extreme natural disasters are occurring as Whitaker's Tom and James' Will race across the country to save Will's pregnant wife, who is also the daughter of Tom. The blockbuster for the small screen is intense and looks like it would fit in with any other of the popcorn movies currently in theaters.

Forest Whitaker is in full on action mode for How It Ends as a hard ass father-in-law, who knows his way around firearms and insane automobile stunts. The tough guy approach comes off well in the recently released trailer, while Divergent series star Theo James' Will character comes off as a bit timid at the start. By the end of the trailer, Whitaker's Tim has hardened him up and given him some training during the course of their apocalyptic road trip across North America.

The story of How It Ends starts with a seismic event in California while Will is on the phone with his wife, two thousand miles away. At first, it's not easy to tell what exactly is going on, but the event leads to widespread violence and chaos across the United States as natural disasters begin to unfold everywhere. Birds lose their navigation senses and power outages role across North America. All the while F-22 fighter jets are stalking the sky and the government has gone silent, which is leading to suspicion about who or what is responsible for the chaos.

How It Ends has actually been in the making for the last 8 years. Brooks McLaren wrote the script, which made it on to the 2010 Black List and then caught the attention of David M. Rosenthal in 2015. Fast forward to 2017, and Netflix acquires the rights and filming started in August of 2017 and lasted through September. How It Ends premieres on the streaming platform on July 13th.

The mystery of How It Ends just begins to unfold in the nearly 3-minute clip, which is just enough to get you hooked on what they're selling. Thankfully, we only have to wait until July 13th for the film to premiere on Netflix and to figure out what caused these mysterious so-called "natural disasters." In addition to Forest Whitaker and Theo James, the movie also stars Kat Graham, Kerry Bishé, Mark O'Brien, Nicole Ari Parker, and Grace Dove. How It Ends was Produced by Paul Schiff, Tai Duncan, Kelly McCormick, and Patrick Newall. Overall, the Netflix original looks to be a sure hit for those who want to see an awesome apocalyptic thriller from the comfort of their own home. You can check out the trailer for How It Ends below, provided by the Netflix YouTube channel.