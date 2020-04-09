IFC Films has released a new trailer for How to Build a Girl. This has quite a few things going for it, not the least of which is a turn from Booksmart star Beanie Feldstein in the lead role. Feldstein has quickly become a new favorite in Hollywood and this sees her in yet another comedy about growing up. But make no mistake, this is a very different kind of movie than Booksmart and it looks like the actress is really going to have a chance to shine here, based on what we're seeing.

The trailer kicks off in the 90s with a frustrated British girl who desires more out of life. She then decides to pursue a career as a music journalist, abandoning her old personality and discovering a love for rock music. We see her fumbling her way through her first steps on this new path before becoming something of an icon in the local scene rather quickly. There are some familiar coming-of-age beats to the trailer, but it does look to be a different spin on the well-covered genre.

Described as "a sassy, sexy, and a profoundly touching coming-of-age comedy that traces the rocky road to womanhood through the lens of a unique and wildly hilarious protagonist," the movie is based on the book of the same name by author Caitlyn Moran, who also penned the screenplay. Coky Giedroyc is in the director's chair. She has mostly worked in TV up to this point, with Penny Dreadful, The Killing and Harlots serving as some of her previous directing credits. Debra Hayward, Alison Owen and Bonnie Chance-Roberts are on board as producers.

How to Build a Girl centers on Johana Morrigan (Elizabeth 'Beanie' Feldstein), a 16-year-old who lives a humdrum life in Wolverhampton and uses her imagination to live out her creative fantasies. Desperate to break free from the overcrowded home she shares with her parents and four brothers, she submits an off-beat music review to a weekly magazine run by self-important indie rock critics.

After being brushed aside at first, Johana rises to the top of the 90s rock music scene by reinventing herself as Dolly Wilde, an impossible-to-please music critic who desires fame, fortune and men. Before long, the rapid change in her life gets to be overwhelming and she finds herself in the middle of an existential crisis: Is this the type of girl she wants to become? Or does she need to start over and build again from the ground up?

The cast also includes Paddy Considine, Alfie Allen, Emma Thompson, Lily Allen, Sharon Horgan, Lucy Punch, Jameela Jamil and Chris O'Dowd. Critics, generally speaking, have been kind to the movie so far as it currently holds an 81 percent approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. How to Build a Girl was originally set to have a theatrical release. Unfortunately, for the time being, that seems highly unlikely. Instead, it will arrive via On Demand on May 8 from IFC Films. Be sure to check out the new trailer for yourself.