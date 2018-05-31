The first poster for How to Train Your Dragon 3 has arrived. DreamWorks has unveiled the new poster for the upcoming conclusion to the trilogy that started back in 2010 ahead of the debut of the movie's first teaser trailer, which arrives next week. The poster not only gives us a first look at the next chapter in the How to Train Your Dragon saga, but we also get our first look at the female counterpart to Toothless.

DreamWorks also confirms the official title, How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World, with this first poster. The poster features Toothless and a pale white female Night Fury dragon in the foreground, with Hiccup looking quite a bit more fearsome than he has in the previous two movies hanging out in the background. The two have come a long way together and it looks like this upcoming movie is going to test their bond in addition to providing what sounds like an emotional end to this trilogy.

In How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World, what began as an unlikely friendship between an adolescent Viking and a fearsome Night Fury dragon has become an epic trilogy spanning their lives. In this next chapter, Hiccup and Toothless will finally discover their true destinies: the village chief as ruler of Berk alongside Astrid, and the dragon as leader of his own kind. As both ascend, the darkest threat they've yet faced, as well as the appearance of a female Night Fury, will test the bonds of their relationship like never before.

The cast for How to Train Your Dragon 3 includes Jay Baruchel, America Ferrera, Cate Blanchett, Kit Harington, Craig Ferguson and F. Murray Abraham. We previously reported that Gerard Butler was set to return as Stoic, Hiccup's father, but DreamWorks hasn't officially announced his inclusion in the cast. If he is indeed in the movie, those who have seen How to Train Your Dragon 2 know that there is a very good reason for keeping it a secret. Also noticeably absent here is T.J. Miller, who was featured in the previous two movies but has since been accused of sexual assault and other questionable behavior. So it looks like they decided to move on from his character this time around.

Dean DeBlois returns to the director's chair for this installment. He co-directed the first movie with Chris Sanders and flew solo for the sequel. DeBlois has found something that audiences have really responded to, as the previous two movies have made a combined $1.1 billion at the global box office. How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World is finally set to arrive in theaters on March 1, 2019, after suffering several delays. Be sure to check out the first poster for the movie, courtesy of DreamWorks Animation, for yourself below and check back next week as we'll be sure to have the trailer for you as soon as it's made available.